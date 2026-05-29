Governor Hochul Requests Disaster Declaration for Growers Who Sus...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State has requested a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretarial Disaster Designation for counties in the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Central New York, Southern Tier and the Western New York regions. Following an early bloom due to warmer than normal temperatures, frost conditions in April 2026 significantly impacted many fruit operations, including apple, stone fruit, grape and strawberry growers. To date, producers that reported in these regions have experienced an estimated loss of more than $30 million. A Disaster Designation would allow affected farmers to apply for USDA low-interest emergency loans. The request was made to the USDA on May 20.

“New York’s growers are second to none and many have taken a significant hit, with some reporting upwards of a 100 percent loss of their crop and millions in economic loss,” Governor Hochul said. “This hardship follows a trend we are becoming all too familiar with — temperature swings that are indicative of our changing climate. This time, our fruit growers are taking the brunt of frost conditions that damaged already blooming buds and shoots. I urge the USDA to take swift action to declare a disaster designation for the impacted counties and help our growers get the assistance they need to recover and move forward. I also encourage New Yorkers to continue to support their local growers, whether it’s by buying fresh local products from the farm or purchasing the many products made from New York fruit.”

New York is a major specialty crop state. The apple, grape and stone fruit industries represent an important and large component of New York’s agricultural economy. New York ranks second in the country for apple production and third for grapes, for example. The apple industry alone generates $574 million in economic impact. These crops also play an important role in wholesale markets as well as retail and direct pick-your own sales.

Freezing temperatures that dipped below 23 degrees significantly damaged the primary and secondary fruiting buds and shoots of fruit crops, including apples, grapes, stone fruit — peaches, plums, cherries — pears and strawberries across the regions, particularly those in higher elevation, following warmer than average temperatures that brought many crops to bud early. In addition, early vegetable crops like onions sustained damages.

Impacted counties include Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Erie, Greene, Niagara, Chautauqua, Onondaga, Orange, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester and Yates. Contiguous counties include Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Madison, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins and Wayne.

Damage varies from county to county and a survey conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets estimates that many growers are facing a wide range in losses — anywhere from 15 percent to 100 percent, with an estimated economic loss of more than $30 million to date.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball, alongside several partner agricultural organizations, visited a number of impacted growers in the Hudson Valley region on May 7, 2026 to see firsthand the damage producers were facing.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Just a few weeks ago, our Governor urged the USDA to declare a disaster for Suffolk County after our aquaculture industry sustained millions in damage to their operations following significant freezing temperatures and ice conditions. Today, I thank the Governor for supporting our fruit and vegetable growers in their time of need. Many of our growers are seeing unprecedented damage to their crops and it will be a huge loss for them this year. A disaster declaration can open up critical loan funding that, coupled with crop insurance, would be crucial to recovery.”

A USDA disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and those counties contiguous eligible to be considered for emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for relief programs.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Farmers are the backbone of New York’s economy, but as climate change worsens, extreme weather events are becoming more common and are wreaking havoc on growers across the state. These frost events are devastating for New York’s specialty crop and fruit sector, and a secretarial disaster designation would help ensure that impacted growers have the resources they need to recover. I urge USDA Secretary Rollins to swiftly consider and approve New York’s request in order to bring relief to farmers across New York.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “Late-season cold and frost could have a serious impact on fruit farmers across NY-22 this year, and most of the district would be covered by this disaster declaration request. As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, I strongly support making sure impacted producers can access emergency USDA assistance, low-interest loans and additional relief programs to recover from crop losses and keep their operations moving forward. I’ll continue working with Governor Hochul and federal and local partners to support our apple, grape, stone fruit, vegetable and specialty crop growers through the difficult start to the season.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “Hudson Valley farmers keep our community fed, and the harsh weather this year has decimated their crops. They need and deserve USDA to step up. An official Disaster Designation would unlock millions of dollars in emergency grants and resources to help farmers begin to recover from the estimated $30 million loss. The USDA must act now to protect our Hudson Valley farms — we won’t stop fighting until they get the support they deserve.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The late April frost has caused devastating crop losses for fruit farmers across multiple regions of New York, and we must do everything possible at both state and federal levels to help these businesses survive and recover. We urge the USDA to issue a Disaster Designation for our hardest hit regions, where some farmers have lost up to 90 percent of their harvests. New York farms need this federal emergency aid to sustain their operations through the next season and keep their businesses open.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “The effects of extreme weather are all too familiar to New York’s farmers. Unfortunately, the late April frost significantly stunted fruiting buds in many counties, dealing a huge blow to the fruit farm businesses there. As farms attempt to deal with an already difficult economic situation, this disaster designation will help them access much needed resources.”

New York Apple Association Vice Chairperson Kristen DeMarree said, “The New York Apple Association (NYAA) supports Governor Hochul’s request for a disaster designation. As Commissioner Ball has seen, there is a wide range of damage, and the extent of the damage is still to be determined in some cases. For the farms with heavy losses, this disaster declaration is critical. Luckily for consumers though, New York has multiple growing regions so they can still look forward to enjoying New York apples this year!”