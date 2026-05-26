Governor Hochul Announces USDA Issues Disaster Declaration for Su...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a Secretarial Disaster Designation for Suffolk County following her request to provide relief to the aquaculture industry. Heavy snowfall and multi-week severe freeze conditions significantly impacted the county’s aquaculture grower operations in February 2026, with producers facing an estimated combined $2.4 million loss. The Disaster Designation now allows affected farms in Suffolk County and contiguous Nassau County to apply for disaster assistance and low-interest emergency loans.

“Early last month, I urged the USDA to take swift action to declare Suffolk County a disaster area and help our aquaculture growers get the assistance they need to recover and move forward,” Governor Hochul said. “With this Secretarial Disaster Declaration, the producers who have seen economic loss can now take advantage of low-interest loans to help ensure they’re able to sustain their operations. I have long been committed to helping this important agricultural sector grow and thrive, and the State will continue to support the industry through this hardship.”

Prolonged freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall, and extensive ice formation across coastal waters this February prevented oyster farmers from accessing shellfish growing areas and conducting normal harvesting and farm operations. Ice accumulation across bays and waterways blocked access to vessels and aquaculture sites for extended periods of time and caused damage to aquaculture gear, vessels and farm infrastructure. A survey conducted by industry partners and local officials estimated that many growers are facing a more than 30 percent loss in production and those that reported damage to racks, lines, and vessels are facing estimated repair and replacement costs totaling $2,396,500.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball and State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton toured a number of impacted businesses on Long Island on April 8, 2026 to better understand the extent of the damage.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The damage our shellfish growers saw this winter was unprecedented, with severe damage costing them millions of dollars. I am thankful to the Governor for her ongoing support of the industry and request to the USDA for this Secretarial Disaster Declaration. By elevating our concerns to the USDA, our growers will now have access to emergency loans that will offer financial relief to area farmers.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The shellfish aquaculture populations across Long Island’s coastal waters were devastated during winter weather, impacting growers who rely on these resources for their livelihoods. We continue to thank Governor Hochul for her advocacy calling on a USDA Secretarial Disaster Declaration for the shellfish aquaculture industry to assist impacted business owners. DEC encourages impacted business owners to submit fishery revenue information and landing reports as the next step in obtaining a potential NOAA Fishery Disaster Declaration.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “For most, this winter’s harsh conditions were an inconvenience, but for Long Island’s aquaculture industry, the cold and ice caused significant losses for its operators. I thank Governor Hochul and the USDA for recognizing the impact this extreme weather had on a very important part of our region’s economy as it recovers from the damage.”

Assemblymember Charles Lavine said, “With record snowfall totals and plummeting temperatures, this past winter was one of the most brutal we have experienced in recent memory. The harsh conditions took a toll on all of us. Now, thanks to the initiative of Governor Hochul, Long Island businesses in the aquaculture industry, that sustained significant damage to their operations, will soon have an easier time getting some much-needed financial relief.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, "Long Island’s aquaculture industry is a critical part of both our coastal economy, as well as our local identity. This industry supports small businesses and working waterfront communities across Nassau and Suffolk Counties. It is a tremendous relief to have an executive in Governor Hochul who can see the serious impact that extreme winter conditions this past season had on shellfish growers and who is willing to respond accordingly with appropriate measures to ease their financial burden. As climate-related weather events continue to place increasing pressure on coastal industries, we must remain committed to protecting the workers and businesses that sustain Long Island’s maritime economy.”

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “The Aquaculture Industry is a vital part of the Suffolk County economy and the marine environment is critical to the overall health of our fragile eco-system. The unusually harsh winter caused significant losses and adversely affected this industry, which is largely composed of small family-owned operations. I applaud Governor Hochul, State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball and State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton for their efforts to secure a Secretarial Disaster Designation from the Federal Government, which will enable the shellfish aquaculture sector to access emergency loans from the United States Department of Agriculture, to continue operations and move forward.”

Assemblymember Judy Griffin said, “The relief funding for the shellfish aquaculture industry on Long Island will help the small and family-owned businesses hardest hit to recoup their losses and restore stability. This vital investment will mitigate the damages incurred by heavy snowfall and deep freezes in order to help these businesses in both Nassau and Suffolk counties thrive again. I am grateful to the NYS Department of Agriculture and the NYS DEC for their swift action in assisting our local businesses.”

Assemblymember Tommy John Schiavoni said, “A disaster declaration from the federal government is crucial for our aquaculture industry, given the devastating impact of the past winter. This designation will facilitate access to low-interest loans for our farmers, enabling them to restore operations to full capacity. I am grateful to the governor for acknowledging the importance of this legacy industry, and I am proud to stand alongside those who champion Long Island's maritime culture and its blue economy.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Kassay said, “With its many coastal communities, Long Island’s identity is tied to our aquaculture industry: It is a vital part of our economy, our environment and our heritage. The severe winter weather this past season created enormous challenges for regional shellfish growers and small family-run operations that work year-round to sustain our local industry. I thank Governor Hochul for fighting to secure this federal disaster designation and for recognizing the urgent need to support the Long Island aquaculture community with access to emergency resources. This assistance will help impacted producers recover, rebuild and continue contributing to Suffolk County’s maritime heritage and economy for generations to come.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “This is great news as those who make their living on the water in Suffolk County are committed to seeing their industries flourish. These funds will help our oyster growers recover from a brutal winter that destroyed costly equipment. The shell fishing industry is part of Suffolk County’s history, and we all have to do all we can to keep this important business viable and growing.”

This USDA disaster designation makes farm operators in Suffolk County and Nassau County, as a contiguous county, eligible to be considered for emergency loans from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for relief programs. Farmers can contact their local FSA office here: Find Your Local USDA Service Center.

In addition, the DEC encourages the aquaculture industry to continue to submit landing reports to their office to assist with a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Federal Fisheries Disaster Designation evaluation for this weather event. AGM and DEC also continue to meet as part of an interagency workgroup that is following this severe weather event and collecting damage reports.

To find out more about industry support and resources, visit the Department of Agriculture and Markets' page on Aquaculture & Wild-Caught Seafood.

The shellfish aquaculture industry represents an important component of New York’s agricultural sector and coastal economy, consisting largely of small and family-owned operations that contribute to regional seafood production and employment.

In addition to USDA’s disaster designation for Suffolk County, the agency also designated 50 New York counties as primary natural disaster areas, in seven separate disaster designations that occurred in 2025 and 2026 crop years. Learn more on the Farm Service Agency's News page.