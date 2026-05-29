Macao's composite interest rates – 1st Quarter 2026

MACAU, May 29 - According to statistics released today (29 May) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao generally fell in the first quarter of 2026.

At end-March 2026, the composite interest rate for the Macao pataca and the Hong Kong dollar decreased by 2 basis points and 25 basis points, from 1.18% and 2.47% at end-December 2025 to 1.16% and 2.22% respectively.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.

Detailed information is available in the latest time series.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series