Statistics on electronic payment transaction value for April 2026 - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade

MACAU, May 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction values (hereinafter referred to as transaction values) for restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade in April 2026 increased by 1.6% and 12.0% year-on-year respectively. In the first four months of this year, the transaction values for these two industries showed respective growth of 2.1% and 17.8% year-on-year.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In April, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments grew by 1.6% year-on-year to MOP1.08 billion. Fast-food Restaurants and Western Restaurants posted respective increases of 9.8% and 3.0% in their transaction values, while Japanese & Korean Restaurants and Chinese Restaurants recorded decreases of 5.6% and 3.0% respectively. In the first four months, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments rose by 2.1% year-on-year to MOP4.67 billion.

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

The transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP4.20 billion in April, up by 12.0% year-on-year. The transaction values for Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers (+34.7%), Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers (+30.8%) and Adults’ Clothing Retailers (+21.8%) registered notable year-on-year growth, whereas that for Department Stores (-11.3%) declined. Meanwhile, the transaction value for retail trade amounted to MOP20.47 billion in the first four months, an increase of 17.8% year-on-year.

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.