Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for April 2026
MACAU, May 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 90.2% in April 2026, an uplift of 2.4 percentage points year-on-year. The rates for 5-star (93.0%), 4-star (88.2%) and 3-star hotels (84.6%) showed respective year-on-year growth of 2.1 percentage points, 5.8 percentage points and 0.2 percentage points.
Number of guests of hotel establishments edged down by 0.8% year-on-year to 1,186,000 in April; those from the Chinese mainland (844,000) and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (164,000) dropped by 1.7% and 3.5% respectively. Meanwhile, international guests (115,000) increased by 8.1% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (31,000) and Thailand (12,000) went up by 20.3% and 40.5% respectively, while those from India (8,000) and Malaysia (6,000) went down by 17.5% and 21.1% respectively.
In April, number of inbound package tour visitors totalled 187,000, up by 7.2% year-on-year. Tour visitors from the Chinese mainland rose by 4.2% year-on-year to 153,000. In addition, international tour visitors grew by 6.1% to 22,000.
In the first four months of 2026, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments was 91.8%, up by 2.2 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests increased by 1.9% year-on-year to 4,865,000, of which international guests (453,000) rose by 13.8%. A total of 624,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded in the first four months, down by 14.1% year-on-year; yet, international tour visitors grew by 13.7% to 87,000.
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