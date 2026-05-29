Fiscal Year 2027 Grant Review Panel Meetings
Beginning on June 1, 2026, panels made up of artists, arts professionals, educators, and community members will convene virtually to review grant applications from nonprofit arts organizations, arts engagement programs, and arts festivals throughout the state. These panel review meetings are open to the public and live-streamed online.
Panel review meetings offer a prime opportunity for current and prospective applicants to observe the review process and learn more about the qualities of successful, competitive grant applications.
To listen in, visit www.azarts.gov/panels/grant-review-panel-meeting during any panel review meeting (see below for the full panel schedule) and press play. Listen as long as you like; come and go as you please.
Note: The start times listed below are for the panel meeting, not the livestream.
Each panel meeting begins with 20-40 minutes of panelist orientation before discussion of application begins. The panelist orientation portion of the meeting is not livestreamed.
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