Military Families Receive Free Admission This Summer at Participating Blue Star Museums 2026

Actively serving military members and their families may visit participating museums nationwide for free as part of the Blue Star Museums program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families in collaboration with the Department of War. The program begins on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 16, 2026, and will continue through Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2026. Participating museums can be found in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and include history, art, and children’s museums; historical sites; botanical gardens; zoos; aquariums; and more. Additional information and a complete list of participating organizations are available at arts.gov/BlueStarMuseums.

“Museums help military families stay connected—to each other, to their communities, and to the nation they serve,” said Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “As our country approaches 250 years of independence, Blue Star Museums provides service members and their loved ones with meaningful opportunities to explore history and spark curiosity. For military families—who often face frequent moves and time apart—these shared museum experiences offer a sense of stability, belonging, and connection. By opening doors nationwide, this program ensures they can engage with the arts and history that reflect their sacrifices and strengthen the bonds that hold them together.”

“Blue Star Museums has opened doors for military families to explore, connect, and feel at home,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, we’re proud to continue this partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and museums nationwide—welcoming military families into the heart of our nation’s story and celebrating them every step of the way.”

A map of all participating museums is available on arts.gov. Museums can join the Blue Star Museums program all summer long and the map will be updated regularly. Military families are encouraged to check for participating museums in their community or along the road during their summer travels.

Apache Junction

Superstition Mountain Lost Dutchman Museum

Dragoon

Amerind Museum

Eloy

Santa Cruz Valley Historic Museum

Flagstaff

Museum of Northern Arizona

Fountain Hills

The River of Time Museum and Exploration Center

Gilbert

HD SOUTH- Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum

Payson

Northern Gila County Historical Society (Rim Country Museum)

Phoenix

Arizona Science Center

Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve

Heard Museum

Phoenix Art Museum

Prescott

Phippen Museum

Scottsdale

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

Sedona

Sedona Heritage Museum

Tempe

Tempe History Museum

Tucson

African American Museum of Southern Arizona

Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures