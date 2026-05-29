James & Lindsay Gaffney to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James & Lindsay Gaffney, herbal supplement brand and organic nutrition advocates, are set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where they will share insights on organic nutrition, herbal medicine, holistic wellness, mindset, and natural living.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In their episode, the Gaffneys will explore how plant-based nutrition, herbal supplementation, and mindset practices support a more balanced, natural lifestyle. They break down how consistent whole-food choices and holistic habits improve wellbeing and clarity. Viewers will gain practical insights on simplifying wellness and reconnecting with foundational health principles.James & Lindsay’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network. In the meantime, find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/james-lindsay-gaffney

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