Injured Hiker Airlifted from Bondcliff Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant James Kneeland

603-744-5470

May 29, 2026

Lincoln, NH – On Thursday, May 28, at 11:53 a.m., Conservation Officers were made aware of an injured hiker on the Bondcliff Trail in Lincoln. The solo hiker was able to get a text message to NH 911 advising that he suffered a leg injury that prevented him from continuing without assistance. With coordinates provided by 911, it was determined that the hiker was located almost 7.5 miles from the trailhead. Due to the remote location, and in order to avoid a strenuous carryout, the NH Army National Guard was contacted to determine if they were available to assist with a helicopter extraction. By 1:00 p.m., an initial NH Army National Guard Lakota had departed from Concord to locate the injured hiker while a follow up Blackhawk would hoist the hiker from the trail once he was located.

The crew of the Lakota were able to locate the hiker by 1:30 p.m., and shortly thereafter the Blackhawk arrived on the scene and lowered two crew members to the injured hiker. They were able to move the hiker to an opening in the trees a short distance away. By 2:50 p.m., they had hoisted the hiker and crew back into the Blackhawk. They then made their way to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where the hiker was evaluated and treated for his injury. The well-prepared hiker was identified as 66-year-old Scott Bailey of Plymouth, NH. Bailey had spent the previous night at the Guyot Shelter and as he made his way out, he slipped and fell as he descended a steep section of trail.

Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek by packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.