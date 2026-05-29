Volunteers Needed for 2026 New Hampshire Butterfly Counts This July

Contact:

Heidi Holman, NH Fish and Game Department:

Heidi.L.Holman@wildlife.nh.gov

Haley Andreozzi, UNH Cooperative Extension

haley.andreozzi@unh.edu

603-862-5327

May 29, 2026

Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Butterfly Monitoring Network (NHBMN) is inviting volunteers across New Hampshire to participate in its annual butterfly counts taking place throughout July. These fun, community-based events help community members to better understand butterfly populations and support conservation efforts for both common and declining species.

Butterflies serve as important biodiversity indicators for ecosystem health and provide food for many organisms, such as migrating birds. There are more than 100 species of butterflies in the Granite State, but data on their presence and distribution is limited. With butterflies using forests, fields, wetlands, and backyards all over the state, volunteer observations are critical to providing a landscape view of these species.

Throughout the month of July, volunteers, naturalists, families, photographers, and outdoor enthusiasts will participate in organized butterfly counts across New Hampshire. No prior experience is required to participate—just curiosity, enthusiasm, and a willingness to learn.

“These counts are a wonderful opportunity for people to spend time outdoors, connect with nature, and contribute meaningful data that supports butterfly conservation,” said Heidi Holman, who leads pollinator projects at the NH Fish and Game Department. “Every observation helps improve our understanding of long-term butterfly trends in New Hampshire.”

The NH Butterfly Monitoring Network promotes volunteer participation in both formal surveys and opportunistic butterfly observations. Data collected through the program contributes to statewide and regional conservation initiatives and helps scientists track changes in butterfly populations over time. These annual participatory science events are conducted at approximately 450 locations throughout North America, including eight count circles in New Hampshire. Each count takes place within a 15-mile diameter circle registered with the North American Butterfly Association. Local coordinators organize each event and rely on volunteers to help make the counts successful.

The 2026 New Hampshire Butterfly Count schedule includes:

Squam Lakes—July 8

Baker Ponds —July 11

Great Bay—July 15

Errol—July 16

Lake Sunapee—July 16

Conway Area—July 18

SuperSanctuary (Monadnock Region)—July 18

Capital Area—July 25

Volunteers of all experience levels are encouraged to participate. Whether you are an experienced naturalist or simply interested in learning more about New Hampshire’s butterflies, there is a role for everyone. For more information and to register for a count in your area, visit nhbutterflies.org.

The NH Butterfly Monitoring Network is led by the NH Fish and Game Department and UNH Cooperative Extension with collaboration from partners statewide, including NH Audubon, Tin Mountain Conservation Center, the Harris Center for Conservation Education, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, and Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust.