Attorney General James Secures $230,000 from Fort Greene Developer for Endangering Residents   

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has secured $200,000 from building developer Craig Nassi and his company 135 Carlton Ventures, LLC (Carlton Ventures), after an Office of the Attorney General (OAG) investigation found that Nassi cut corners and neglected his responsibilities while constructing, advertising, and maintaining the condominium, putting residents in danger and forcing an emergency evacuation. The OAG found that Nassi misrepresented 135 Carlton Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn as a newly constructed building when, in reality it had only been renovated. Nassi also failed to repair major structural dangers with the building’s foundation, jeopardizing the safety of its residents. As a result of the investigation, Attorney General James has secured $200,000 in restitution for New Yorkers who purchased condos at 135 Carlton Ave, as well as an additional $30,734 in penalties.

“When developers cut corners, everyday New Yorkers are the ones who suffer,” said Attorney General James. “No one should be displaced or put at risk of physical harm because their building developer chose not to follow the law. With this settlement, those harmed by the illegal practices of Craig Nassi and Carlton Ventures will receive the restitution they deserve.”

The OAG launched an investigation into Craig Nassi and Carlton Ventures in 2021 after receiving a complaint from the 135 Carlton Board of Managers. The OAG determined that Nassi had misled prospective buyers by representing that the building was new construction when it was in fact an existing building that was merely renovated in certain areas. In addition, OAG found that Nassi had skirted New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) regulations by failing to hire a mandated structural engineer or file the necessary documents with DOB.

The OAG also found that Nassi repeatedly neglected to repair the building’s defective and unsafe foundation, despite receiving explicit warnings from DOB. Nassi then misrepresented his efforts to repair the structure to OAG over the course of OAG’s investigation. Meanwhile, residents were forced to initiate and pay for the repairs themselves, to avoid the dangers posed by the unsound foundation that Nassi failed to address.

Attorney General James sued Nassi and Carlton Ventures in November 2024 for violations of the Martin Act and Executive Law 63(12). Under the terms of today’s settlement, which resolves that litigation, Nassi and Carlton Ventures will pay $200,000 in restitution to the Board of Managers of 135 Carlton Ave — the residents — who were forced to cover the cost of repairs themselves. In addition, Nassi and Carlton Ventures will pay $30,734.45 in penalties and fees, which will be put toward OAG’s Affordable Housing Fund. The Affordable Housing Fund supports housing-related initiatives, programs, and projects for low-income families.

This matter was handled by Assistant Attorney General Kelsey O’Donnell under the supervision of Real Estate Finance Enforcement Section Chief Louis Solomon and Bureau Chief Jackie Dischell. The Real Estate Finance Bureau is part of the Division for Social Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Meghan Faux and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.