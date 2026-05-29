DHHS Superintendent Letters moving to New Portal
Public Districts
We will be moving the DHHS Superintendent Letter collection from the Legacy Portal into the New NDE Portal next week. This means the collection will not be available in Legacy Portal as of Monday, June 1. It will open in New Portal toward the end of the week.
The DHHS Superintendent Letter application contains letters to Public District Superintendents, notifying them of DHHS State Ward status.
- The following New Portal Roles will automatically have access to the application upon its move: District Admin-Public, Proxy Admin-Public
- To request access, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request the “DHHS Superintendent-District” or “DHHS Superintendent – School” role. (Superintendents and Proxies can also assign either of these roles to district staff, from their Admin Portal accounts.)
New Portal Resources: https://www.education.ne.gov/portal/
Need Help?
DHHS Superintendent Letter Questions: Contact the Director of NDE Systems Involved Youth (Wendy.Schardt@Nebraska.gov )
Technical Questions or Portal Support: Contact the NDE Service Desk (NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.