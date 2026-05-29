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DHHS Superintendent Letters moving to New Portal

Public Districts

We will be moving the DHHS Superintendent Letter collection from the Legacy Portal into the New NDE Portal next week. This means the collection will not be available in Legacy Portal as of Monday, June 1. It will open in New Portal toward the end of the week.

The DHHS Superintendent Letter application contains letters to Public District Superintendents, notifying them of DHHS State Ward status.

  • The following New Portal Roles will automatically have access to the application upon its move: District Admin-Public, Proxy Admin-Public
  • To request access, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request the “DHHS Superintendent-District” or “DHHS Superintendent – School” role. (Superintendents and Proxies can also assign either of these roles to district staff, from their Admin Portal accounts.)

New Portal Resources: https://www.education.ne.gov/portal/

Need Help?
DHHS Superintendent Letter Questions: Contact the Director of NDE Systems Involved Youth (Wendy.Schardt@Nebraska.gov )
Technical Questions or Portal Support: Contact the NDE Service Desk (NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov)

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DHHS Superintendent Letters moving to New Portal

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