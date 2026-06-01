DMi Partners Launches Comprehensive Rebrand, Unveiling New Visual Identity and Website

Philadelphia's Longest-Running Independent Performance Marketing Agency Modernizes Its Brand to Reflect Growth and Vision.

The website gave us an opportunity to tell a better story about how we help clients while keeping it people-focused.” — David Lachowicz

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DMi Partners , Philadelphia's longest-running independent performance marketing agency, today launched a full brand refresh, introducing a redesigned website and updated visual identity reflecting the agency's evolution since its founding in 2003.The rebrand encompasses new typography, a refreshed color palette, and an updated brand voice, signaling a new chapter for the agency as it continues serving leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands.According to David Lachowicz, Senior Director of Creative & User Experience, the refresh was driven by a desire to modernize the brand while more clearly communicating DMi’s approach and personality.“We wanted something that felt more modern and reflective of where DMi is today,” said Lachowicz. “The website gave us an opportunity to tell a better story about how we help clients while keeping it people-focused. We wanted the brand to feel more punchy, vibrant, and aligned with the energy of our team.”The redesigned website gives clients and prospective partners a clearer look at DMi's full suite of services such as affiliate marketing, influencer marketing, TikTok Shop, Performance PR, email marketing, and more, with a prominent service callout, bold visuals, client features, and a “show as well as tell” approach.The refresh also reinforces what has always set DMi apart: its people. The new website prominently features the DMi team and the work they do for clients, reflecting a people-first culture that extends to the deep relationships it builds with the brands it serves.Patrick McKenna, CEO and Co-Founder of DMi Partners, said the updated brand identity more accurately reflects the agency’s values and culture.“As you move through the new website, you can clearly see our values come to life in how we show up for one another and for our clients,” said McKenna. “It reflects that we’re proud to win the right way, right now, as a team—and that teams win.”DMi Partners has earned consecutive workplace awards from AdAge, Inc.com, and the Philadelphia Inquirer, and serves more than 100 clients with a team of 85 nationwide.About DMi PartnersDMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like LiquidIV, SKIMS, and Citizen Watch. Founded in 2003, the agency drives incremental, trackable growth through affiliate marketing, email marketing, and more. With team members across Philadelphia, California, New York, and Colorado, DMi Partners combines big-agency expertise with boutique agility.

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