DMi Partners Announces Three New Executive Appointments

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DMi Partners (DMi), Philadelphia’s longest-running, independent performance marketing agency today announced the promotion of Kristina Nolan to President, Brian McKenna to Executive Vice President of Client Services, and Zach Labenberg to Chief Growth Officer.In their new roles, these leaders, who have all worked at DMi Partners for at least 10 years, will bolster product development, client services, and growth.Kristina Nolan, President: Formerly VP of Media Services, Nolan will leverage the holistic channel perspective she has developed over her 10 years at DMi Partners to identify and build new products that offer new growth paths to the agency’s clients.Brian McKenna, EVP of Client Services: Formerly VP of CRM, McKenna will work closely with Nolan to integrate the agency’s channel offerings and build collaborative growth opportunities for clients and team members.Zach Labenberg, Chief Growth Officer: Formerly VP of Growth, Labenberg will focus on developing and optimizing agency partnerships to deliver value for existing and prospective clients. He will also work closely with Brian McKenna on unified service delivery and insights for current and prospective clients – regardless of the scope of their work with DMi Partners.“Kristina, Zach, and Brian have unique experience and expertise that are highly complementary of each other. Each brings a lot of care to their work – care for doing a good job for our clients, care for providing value to DMi Partners, and care for their team members,” CEO and co-founder Patrick McKenna said. “Each has been good at creating opportunities for client and team growth, which is our core purpose. In doing so, they’ve created opportunities for their own growth.”McKenna founded DMi Partners in 2003; the agency has since built an award-winning culture for a team achieving transformative growth for clients across its suite of channels. Recent honors include consecutive annual workplace awards from AdAge, Inc.com, and the Philadelphia Inquirer.“Ultimately, these new positions will help us provide clients with more opportunities for growth across services,” McKenna added. “Our teams will benefit from more collaboration and shared experience and intelligence across services as well.”About DMi PartnersDMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like LiquidIV, Good American and Citizen Watch. The agency's innovative affiliate marketing and email marketing strategies drive incremental, trackable growth for their clients’ businesses.Founded in 2003, DMi Partners has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, New York, and Colorado. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results.

