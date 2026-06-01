Sciensus appoints John Gillie as Chief Financial Officer

John Gillie, Chief Financial Officer, Sciensus

Experienced life sciences finance leader joins as business continues European growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus , the UK's leading provider of complex clinical care at home, today announces the appointment of John Gillie as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 June 2026.Gillie brings more than 34 years of experience in the pharma services and life sciences sectors, including 15 years at board level within private equity-backed organisations. His career spans CFO, COO and CEO roles across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, giving him an unusually broad perspective on the operational and strategic challenges facing businesses at scale.He joins from Quinecsa Solutions, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Before that, he spent 17 years at Envision Pharma, where he played a central role in leading the business through a management buyout and a subsequent period of significant growth – tripling turnover over eight years, with approximately 75% of that achieved organically alongside international expansion. Earlier in his career, he spent 12 years at Parexel.Gillie takes a commercially grounded view of finance leadership, believing that strong financial performance follows from effective strategy and disciplined execution across the business – not the other way around.Gordon Cox, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sciensus, said: "John brings a depth of financial and operational experience that is directly relevant to where Sciensus is going. Having spent his career in pharma services and life sciences, including leading businesses through significant growth phases, he understands the dynamics of this sector well. We are glad to have him on board."John Gillie said: “I have spent more than three decades in life sciences, working across Europe and the US where patients are always the focus but rarely part of the day-to-day reality. While many organisations talk about the patient journey, few are directly involved in delivering it. What attracted me to Sciensus was the opportunity to be closer to that impact. Here, the difference we make to patients' lives is tangible and immediate. It felt like the right place to bring together the experience and perspective I have built throughout my career and apply it where it matters most.”The appointment comes as Sciensus is in a period of active growth, building on a connected care model that is already operating at scale across the UK while expanding its partnerships with NHS systems and biopharma companies seeking to bring medicines to patients across Europe. As the business diversifies its commercial models across NHS, pharmaceutical and private pathways – and increases investment in the digital platforms that underpin both care delivery and evidence generation – strengthening financial leadership at board level is a natural next step.About SciensusSciensus is the UK's leading provider of complex clinical care at home. For over 30 years, we have partnered with the NHS to deliver specialist medicines, clinical nursing and patient support to people living with cancer, rare diseases and complex long-term conditions – supporting more than 300,000 patients a year across 180+ NHS trusts. Beyond the UK, Sciensus helps pharmaceutical and biotech companies reach patients across Europe, managing the regulatory, logistics and patient support complexity of launching medicines in multiple markets.

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