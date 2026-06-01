Sciensus & One Heart Clinic launch home-based ECG service for private cancer patients funded by private medical insurers

New partnership expands access to cardiac monitoring, enabling more patients to receive cancer treatment at home

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus , one of the UK’s largest private provider of systemic anticancer treatment at home (SACT), and One Heart Clinic , a cardiac specialty group comprised of world-class cardiologists from leading teaching hospitals across the UK, today announced a new partnership to deliver a home-based ECG service for private cancer patients, improving access to this critical diagnostic tool and enabling more patients to receive cancer treatment at home.The national service will launch in phases across selected regions in the UK, allowing patients to undergo ECG testing at home and avoid additional hospital visits during treatment and giving consultants access to nationwide cardiologist support via the One Heart Clinic. By embedding cardiac monitoring and support into a nurse-led homecare pathway, the service is designed to support informed treatment decisions and access to therapies that require routine ECG assessment as part of treatment initiation and continuation. The service is particularly relevant for patients receiving therapies, including newer cancer treatments such as those used in breast cancer, where ECG monitoring is required.Delivered as an extension of Sciensus’ established cancer care model, ECGs will be captured in the home by specialist cancer nurses using a small, non-invasive portable device and securely transmitted to One Heart Clinic for specialist interpretation. Consultant cardiology reports will be returned within 24 hours and shared with treating cancer consultants via Sciensus’ digital systems, enabling rapid escalation if any concerns are identified.Mark Hawken, Managing Director, Cancer Services at Sciensus, said: "This partnership strengthens our integrated model of cancer care closer to home. By combining specialist nursing support with timely access to ECG testing, we are enhancing patient protection and supporting access to a wider range of cancer treatments, like Ribociclib for breast cancer patients, that can be delivered in the home.”By bringing this capability into the home, Sciensus is helping remove a key barrier to treatment outside the hospital setting—supporting faster clinical decision-making, earlier detection of potential cardiac issues and enabling more patients to benefit from home-based care.Dr Sherif Raouf, Clinical Director of Cancer at Sciensus, said: “Cancer care should reflect the needs of the whole patient. By reducing the practical and emotional burden associated with hospital visits, while also enabling access to treatments that require closer monitoring, we are creating a more personalised and manageable care experience without compromising clinical quality.”Evidence from emerging digital home-based cancer care models suggests that remote monitoring, including home ECG and other safety checks, can detect treatment-related risks earlier, reduce unnecessary hospital visits and support better quality of life and survival through fewer treatment interruptions. This aligns with Sciensus’ approach, where specialist nurses and digital tools work together to improve adherence, persistence and overall health outcomes for patients treated at home.Dr Ravi Assomull, Consultant Cardiologist at One Heart Clinic, said: “Timely access to ECG assessment is essential for many cancer patients, particularly as newer therapies increasingly require cardiac monitoring. This partnership enables rapid, specialist interpretation through a clinically robust and patient-centred pathway, ensuring cancer teams have the information they need to support treatment decisions.”The ECG service supports Sciensus’ broader ambition to expand access to innovative treatments and supportive services through a proven homecare infrastructure, including medicine delivery, remote monitoring and digital care pathways. The collaboration also provides consultants with streamlined access to nationwide cardiology expertise via One Heart Clinic, supporting more connected, flexible and scalable cancer care delivery.About Sciensus Private Cancer ServicesSciensus is redefining private cancer care as one of the UK’s largest private providers of SACT with nationwide coverage, delivering a comprehensive, end-to-end service that enables personalised, hospital-quality treatment at home. The model combines highly skilled integrated clinical teams made up of dedicated SACT nurses, specialty pharmacists and clinical nurse specialists with advanced compounding and a nationwide delivery infrastructure. Supported by digital tools that ensure safe, efficient and fully visible care pathways, patients and consultants also have access to a 24-hour support programme.About One Heart ClinicOne Heart Clinic is a UK cardiac centre of excellence, bringing together leading cardiologists to deliver expert heart care and advanced non-invasive diagnostics through a nationwide network, with flagship sites on Harley Street and in the City of London. Please find more information at: https://www.oneheartclinic.com/ Media contactsSciensus: Julie Reidmarketing@sciensus.comOne Heart Clinic:enquiries@oneheartclinic.com

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