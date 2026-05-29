New Soldier supports Abrams readiness during training in Bulgaria

NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria — For U.S. Army Pfc. Gordon Teel, the first time he stood next to an M1 Abrams tank, the size alone made an impression. Now, about a year and a half into his Army career, the Milton, Ga. native is not just standing beside one, he is part of the crew responsible for making it effective.

Teel, an M1 Abrams loader assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, spent May 27, 2026, supporting tank gunnery operations at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, where Soldiers trained on one of the Army’s most powerful combat platforms.

“I knew I wanted to join the Army just so I could do something I’m proud of,” Teel said. “I wanted to do armor, specifically the Abrams, just because they’re huge. They’re some of the meanest machines in the world.”

As a loader, Teel plays a critical role in the M1 Abrams crew. His job requires him to maintain radio communications, keep the crew connected, and ensure rounds are loaded quickly.

“We’ve got to ensure the rounds are loaded fast and efficiently,” Teel said. “Making sure that our gunners can shoot rounds off so we can be as effective as possible.”

Inside an M1 Abrams, every Soldier has a specific responsibility, and success depends on trust. The crew must operate as one team in a tight, loud and demanding environment.

“Everyone’s got to be really close,” Teel said. “We try to maintain the crews, so everyone’s always around each other. It tends to be pretty close-knit.”

Being part of an M1 Abrams crew is different from many other jobs in the Army, Teel said. The tank’s size, firepower and crew requirements create a unique experience for Soldiers assigned to armored formations.

When Teel began his career in armor duty, he recalls how massive the Abrams looked.

“It’s insane at first, and you’re just like, ‘Wow, I’m on an Abrams, and I’m capable of operating it.’ It’s pretty cool to know that you’re able to do that,” he said.

Teel said the mission in Bulgaria has also given him a clearer understanding of the Army’s role overseas. During their time at Novo Selo Training Area, Teel and his fellow Soldiers maintained vehicles, trained on their equipment and supported deterrence efforts along NATO’s eastern flank.

“We’re here, we’re trained, and we’re ready.”

For Teel, the decision to join the Army came down to opportunity and the chance to do something meaningful.

He added, “The pride that comes with it: You get to do something cool and can be proud of what you’re doing.”

From Milton, Ga. to an Abrams crew in Bulgaria, Teel’s first year and a half in uniform has placed him directly inside the kind of machine that first drew him to armor. What once seemed massive and almost unreal has become his workplace, his team and his source of pride.