AirBio Technologies Expands Cleanroom & Biosafety Solutions Across India

AirBio Technologies showcases advanced cleanroom and biosafety laboratory solutions designed for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, and research industries across India.

AirBio delivers advanced cleanroom and biosafety solutions across India.

GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, GHAZIABAD , INDIA, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirBio Technologies Strengthens India’s Cleanroom & Biosafety Infrastructure with Advanced Laboratory SolutionsGhaziabad, Uttar Pradesh – AirBio Technologies Private Limited, a rapidly growing cleanroom and laboratory equipment manufacturer based in Ghaziabad, is emerging as a trusted name in biosafety and contamination-control solutions across India.Established in 2023, AirBio specializes in manufacturing high-performance laboratory and cleanroom equipment including Biosafety Cabinets, Laminar Airflow Systems, Fume Hoods, Pass Boxes, Air Showers, Dispensing Booths, PCR Workstations, and modular cleanroom solutions. The company focuses on delivering reliable, precision-engineered systems designed for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, research, and industrial applications.With a strong commitment to innovation, product quality, and customer-centric engineering, AirBio Technologies aims to support laboratories and controlled environments with internationally aligned safety and performance standards.“Our mission is to provide advanced contamination-control and biosafety solutions that help laboratories and healthcare facilities maintain the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and compliance,” said a spokesperson from AirBio Technologies.Operating from Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad, the company has steadily expanded its capabilities through modern manufacturing practices, technical expertise, and customized project solutions. AirBio also offers turnkey solutions for cleanrooms, biosafety laboratories, modular operation theatres, and laboratory infrastructure projects.AirBio Technologies continues to strengthen its presence across the Indian market by combining engineering excellence with dependable after-sales support and customized client solutions.For more information, visit : http://www.airbio.in Media Contact:AirBio Technologies Private LimitedSahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad, Uttar PradeshWebsite: http://www.airbio.in

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