North West DEDDET welcomes eight-year sentence for pangolin traffickers

The North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT) has welcomed the sentencing of two wildlife traffickers to eight years’ direct imprisonment for the illegal possession and trafficking of a pangolin, one of the world’s most threatened and heavily trafficked species.

The sentencing, handed down by the Molopo Regional Court in Mahikeng on 26 May 2026, is being regarded as a significant victory in the fight against wildlife crime and environmental exploitation in the North West Province.

The matter emanates from a successful multi-disciplinary sting operation conducted on 02 June 2023 by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Crime Intelligence Unit, and Biodiversity Enforcement Unit from DEDECT. Law enforcement authorities acted swiftly following information received about four suspects travelling from Vryburg to Mahikeng with the intention of selling a live pangolin.

The suspects were intercepted and arrested at a Caltex garage near Montshioa Stad, where a sub-adult female Temminck’s pangolin was rescued from the illegal wildlife trade. The accused appeared before the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on 05 June 2023, after which the matter was transferred to the Regional Court on 10 November 2023 following the conclusion of investigations.

On 26 May 2026, charges against Daniel Tlhosane and Kagiso Seolonyane were withdrawn, while Ralph Tlhorise France and Edward Phiri were found guilty and sentenced to eight years’ direct imprisonment. The court further declared both accused unfit to possess firearms.

The rescued pangolin was admitted to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital for urgent treatment and rehabilitation. Veterinary experts described her condition as one of the worst ever encountered in a pangolin rescued from the illegal wildlife trade.

Tragically, further examination revealed that she was pregnant. Unfortunately, both the mother pangolin and her unborn offspring succumbed to their injuries only five days after rescue.

The case highlighted the devastating impact of the illegal wildlife trade, which continues to threaten biodiversity, ecological balance, and the survival of endangered species across the globe.

A pangolin is listed as a vulnerable species in terms of South Africa’s Protected Species List and is protected under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Act 10 of 2004). Section 57(1) of the Act prohibits any person from carrying out a restricted activity involving a listed threatened or protected species without a valid permit.

In addition, pangolins are listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which prohibits international commercial trade in the species. South African CITES Regulations further prohibit the possession, sale, display, or transportation of illegally acquired specimens.

The Department has identified increasing incidents of pangolin poaching and illicit trade in the Ngaka Modiri Molema and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipalities. The illegal trade is largely attributed to the district’s proximity to Botswana and the porosity of South Africa’s borders. Pangolins are primarily targeted for their scales, which are falsely believed to possess medicinal value in some traditional practices.

MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Bitsa Lenkopane, commended the sterling work of State Advocate Bennie Kalakgosi, as well as all law enforcement agencies, environmental officials, prosecutors, veterinarians, and conservation partners involved in ensuring the successful prosecution of the case. The MEC also acknowledged the invaluable support provided by the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in caring for the rescued pangolin

“This sentence sends a strong message that wildlife crime is a serious offence with devastating environmental consequences. The commitment and perseverance demonstrated by investigators and environmental officials throughout this lengthy process reflect the importance of protecting our biodiversity and preserving endangered species for future generations.

“Every operation, every investigation, and every successful prosecution strengthen our collective fight against illegal wildlife trafficking,” said MEC Lenkopane.

The Department further calls on communities to work closely with law enforcement authorities by reporting suspicious activities linked to wildlife trafficking, illegal hunting, and the unlawful possession or trade of protected species.

Media Enquiries:

Mr. Jeremiah Matebesi

Cell: 072 333 0325

Email: JeremiahMatebesi@nwpg.gov.za

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