Small Business Development and Trade, Industry and Competition brief media on implementation of the R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund, 29 May

Update on the R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) invite members of the media to a media briefing to provide an update on the implementation of the R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund.

This initiative, implemented through the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), is designed to support qualifying spaza shop owners across South Africa.

The media briefing will provide a comprehensive update on the programme’s impact and the next steps that government will undertake in the roll-out of the fund to support the South African-owned spaza shop across the country.

Details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 May 2026

Time: 14:00 – 15:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Corner Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Media enquiries:

Siphe Macanda on 082 355 2399

#servicedeliveryZA

