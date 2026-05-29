Minister Enoch Godongwana visits Ditsobotla Local Municipality, 29 May

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana to officially handover revised Financial Recovery Plan to the Ditsobotla Local Municipality

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will visit the Ditsobotla Local Municipality on Friday, 29 May 2026.

The purpose of the visit is to formalise the handover of the revised Financial Recovery Plan (FRP) to the municipality and outline the roles and responsibilities for its implementation.

Cabinet approved the implementation of section 139(7) in September 2025 which included the imposition of the FRP and the appointment of a National Cabinet Representative (NCR) to address the serious deterioration of the municipality's finances and delivery of services.

The handover will include engagements with the Executive Council led by the Mayor, as well as with local business stakeholders, who will be allowed an opportunity to air their views about FRP and other issues affecting the municipality.

Minister Godongwana and the National Treasury, alongside the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), are committed to providing political oversight and technical support to Ditsobotla and municipalities in similar situations, that is needed to achieve the financial sustainability and economic growth, essential to improved service delivery.

Details of the formal handover of the Financial Recovery Plan (FRP) are as follows:

Date: 29 May 2026

Time: 10:00 – 12:00

Venue: Ditsobotla Local Municipality, 40 Nelson Mandela Laan, Lichtenberg, North West.

Please RSVP to media@treasury.gov.za - Media only.

Contact:

Tabby Tsengiwe - Media Liaison Officer

Cell:082 885 6066

Email: media@treasury.gov.za

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