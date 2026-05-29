From Olympic Rapids to Safer Coexistence with Water

SLOVENIA, May 29 - Polajnar has been involved in water monitoring, the analysis of hydrological conditions and warnings of dangerous phenomena for more than three decades. This year, he also received the highest award for civil servants for outstanding work achievements, namely for his contribution to the development of hydrological forecasting in Slovenia and for his expert and collaborative work during flood events.

As he pointed out, the hydrological service plays an important role in protecting people and property. Its work includes field measurements, analyses, the preparation of hydrological models, and daily forecasting of conditions. The information it provides is also important for the economy, agriculture, energy, tourism and water management.

In the conversation, Polajnar also reflected on the worst floods in Slovenia’s history, which occurred in August 2023. He explained that the conditions had already been unusual before the event itself, as river channels were already very full due to heavy rainfall. Then, on the night of 3 to 4 August, more than 200 litres of rain per square metre fell in some places in less than six hours.

Flash floods, which can develop very quickly, even in less than an hour, remain a particular challenge when it comes to warnings. Timely alerts, good cooperation between institutions and self-protective action by residents are therefore crucial.

Polajnar stressed that natural phenomena cannot be prevented, but we can prepare for them better. Important elements in this are the early warning system, cooperation with civil protection and disaster relief services, spatial planning, and the awareness that water must be given enough space.

In the era of climate change, reliable information is becoming even more important. The Slovenian Environment Agency therefore publishes warnings and forecasts through official channels and social media, and recommends that the public follow verified sources. One useful tool is the Environmental Atlas, which provides maps of flood hazard and flood risk.

“Our greatest goal is to ensure that violent and unpredictable floods do not claim human lives,” Polajnar emphasised in the conversation. He added that investment in prevention, staff and technological development is an investment in the safety of people and society.

The government podcast GOVSI is available on all podcast platforms and on the Government YouTube channel.