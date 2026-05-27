Slovenia Successfully Issued €350 Million seven-Year Floating Rate Bond

SLOVENIA, May 27 - Following the Republic of Slovenia’s announcement on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, that it had mandated OTP Bank and UniCredit Banka Slovenija to lead the issuance of a seven-year euro-denominated floating rate bond, the order book for the new issue opened on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, at approximately 8:45, with initial pricing guidance set at a spread of 20 basis points over the six-month Euribor. Demand was strong from the outset and reached €375 million by 11:00, allowing the initially announced issue size to be increased from €250 million to €350 million.

Slovenian investors accounted for nearly the entire share of subscribers (96%), with the remaining portion represented by investors from Austria.

By investor type, banks accounted for the largest share (90%), while insurance companies and investment funds participated to a lesser extent.

Through this type of issuance, the Treasury primarily responded to interest from Slovenian banks, which had expressed demand for government securities with floating interest rates. At the same time, the transaction broadens the range of financing instruments and contributes to the further diversification of the Republic of Slovenia’s investor base.

The joint lead managers of the issuance were OTP Bank and UniCredit Banka Slovenija.