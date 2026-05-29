MZ-Front-Site Logo MZ-Onboarding Flows MZ-Integrations

Behavior-triggered onboarding platform helps SaaS companies turn trial users into activated, paying customers

SaaS founders pour money into customer acquisition, then watch most of those signups quietly disappear in the first week” — Spokesperson of Mailazy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mailazy, an AI-powered email engagement and onboarding platform purpose-built for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today highlighted its role in addressing one of the SaaS industry's most expensive problems. Roughly 70 percent of SaaS users never complete onboarding, abandoning free trials before they discover a product's core value.Unlike general-purpose email marketing tools, Mailazy combines real-time behavioral triggers with AI-driven personalization to deliver the right onboarding email at the right moment in each user's journey. When a user signs up but never invites a teammate, Mailazy triggers a contextual nudge. When a power user adopts an advanced feature, the platform escalates to an upgrade conversation. This behavioral email automation produces a measurable lift in user activation. Mailazy customers have reported an average 280 percent increase in 30-day activation rates and a 45 percent reduction in early-stage churn."Onboarding is not a one-size-fits-all welcome sequence. It is the behavioral conversation that turns a curious visitor into a customer who stays."Mailazy's SaaS onboarding platform covers the full customer lifecycle, including welcome emails , product onboarding sequences, feature adoption campaigns, trial-to-paid conversion emails, re-engagement flows for inactive users, and retention messaging. AI-driven content personalization automatically adapts subject lines, send times, and message content to each user's profile and in-product behavior, improving open rates, click-through rates, and overall email engagement.The platform integrates natively with the modern SaaS stack, including Stripe for billing and subscription events, Intercom for support context, and leading product analytics tools for behavioral data. Marketing and growth teams can run A/B tests across entire onboarding sequences and measure the impact of every message on activation and revenue.More than 500 SaaS companies now use Mailazy to power onboarding, lifecycle, and retention emails, with use cases spanning B2B SaaS, fintech, AI tools, e-commerce platforms, and developer products."Every churned trial user is a dollar of customer acquisition wasted," the spokesperson added. "Mailazy gives growth teams the email infrastructure to recover that revenue before it is gone, automatically and at scale."Beyond behavioral onboarding, Mailazy provides high-deliverability transactional email infrastructure engineered for the messages that must always reach the inbox, such as one-time passcodes, password resets, and account notifications. Detailed analytics track the complete customer journey from first email through product adoption, giving teams a clear view of what drives activation.About Mailazy: Mailazy is an AI-powered email engagement and onboarding platform built specifically for SaaS companies. The platform helps SaaS businesses turn trial users into long-term customers through behavior-triggered onboarding sequences, lifecycle email automation, AI personalization, and high-deliverability transactional email. Learn more at mailazy.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.