New browser tool monitors citations, and ranking position inside ChatGPT answers, giving marketing and SEO teams a live read on their AEO and GEO performance

Marketing teams keep asking the same question. When a buyer asks ChatGPT for recommendations, do we show up? This puts the answer right in the browser, every time they open ChatGPT.” — Deepak Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of GrackerAI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrackerAI, the AEO and GEO platform built for B2B SaaS and cybersecurity companies, today announced that its Chrome extension is live on the Chrome Web Store. The free extension tracks how a brand shows up inside ChatGPT, monitoring mentions, citations, sentiment, and ranking position in AI-generated answers, so marketing and SEO teams can finally measure their answer engine visibility without checking by hand.The tool targets a question that has become urgent and has had no simple answer. Four in ten B2B security buyers now start vendor research inside AI assistants. When a buyer asks ChatGPT for recommendations in a category, the engine returns a shortlist of brands. If a company is not on that shortlist, it loses deals it never even sees."Marketing teams keep asking the same question. When a buyer asks ChatGPT for recommendations, do we show up? Until now, answering it meant typing prompts by hand and hoping," said Deepak Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of GrackerAI. "This puts the answer right in the browser, every time they open ChatGPT."Measuring that exposure has been the hard part. Manually typing prompts into ChatGPT to check whether a brand appears is slow, inconsistent, and misses the vast majority of queries that matter. Teams have been left with a guess instead of a number. GrackerAI's Chrome extension removes the guesswork. As a user works inside ChatGPT, the extension surfaces whether the brand is mentioned, whether it is cited, how it is described, and where it ranks against competitors in the answer. The result is a live, continuous read on AEO and GEO performance, delivered in the browser the team already uses every day."You cannot improve a number you cannot see," added Govind Kumar, Co-founder and CPO of GrackerAI. "We made the first read on AI visibility for free , so any marketing or SEO team can start measuring and improving their AEO and GEO today."The Chrome extension is available now, free, on the Chrome Web Store at https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/aeo-visibility-tracking/fdjhpdhkngglkpbgagbfacljkodofedl About GrackerAIGrackerAI is the AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) platform built for cybersecurity companies. It helps security brands get found, cited, and recommended across the six engines that now shape buyer research: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Google AI Overviews.Founded in 2025 in San Francisco and trusted by more than 500 security teams, GrackerAI holds the number one share of voice in the GEO platform category at 48.7 percent (May 2026). Teams can get a free AI visibility score in about 60 seconds, with no signup, at https://gracker.ai

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