State Partnership Program: Philippines

ANGEL AID Maj. Terry Ganiko, Master Sgt. Darrin Morris and other 204th Airlift Squadron C-130 crew members deliver books and school supplies to Virgen De Los Remedios Elementary School, Angeles City, Philippines. Chief Master Sgt Sam Wong photo (Pictures from the 2000 Annual Report)

Airlift squadron aircrew brings aloha to Filipino elementary school Airlift crew donates school supplies page 3 ANGEL AID – Maj. Terry Ganiko, Master Sgt. Darrin Morris and other 204th Airlift Squadron C-130 crew members delivered books and school supplies to Virgen Delos Remedios Elementary School, Angeles City, Philippines as the children look on. ANGEL AID – Maj. Terry Ganiko, Master Sgt. Darrin Morris and other 204th Airlift Squadron C-130 crew members delivered books and school supplies to Virgen Delos Remedios Elementary School, Angeles City, Philippines as the children look on. (Pictures from the 2000 January – February Pūpūkahi) ANGELES CITY, Philippines (PACAFNS) – Hundreds of smiling, excited young faces greeted members of the 204th Airlift Squadron from the Hawaii Air National Guard Feb. 18 when they delivered books and school supplies to Virgen Delos Remedios Elementary School while supporting Balikatan 2000. The members of the 204th provided airlift support for the exercise, but also decided to spread some goodwill while they were making the trip. “We recently started a partnership program in Hawaii and the Philippines is our unit’s partner,” said Maj. Terry Ganiko, project coordinator for the program. “We are so happy to be here and to be able to help out like this.” And help they did. The school teaches 450 children in 12 classrooms with 15 teachers. Up to now, many of the books being used were· from donations made to the school in the 1970s according to principal Nicolass Candas. “The books and supplies they have brought us will help so much,” Candas said. ”We are so grateful for what they have done here today, and this will help the children so much.” The children were the reason these members of the 204th did what they did in collecting the books and supplies to bring with them on the trip. A month prior to the unit deploying to assist with Balikatan, boxes were put out to collect the items. ”We have a lot of ties to the Philippines in our unit,” said Ganiko, a 204th navigator. “Some of our members are either from here or have family living here, so our people were anxious to give. It’s nice that we could help out this way.” Besides helping some very appreciative children in need, the efforts also brought smiles to the faces of the men in flight suits handing out the items. “This is what it’s all about,” said Master Sgt. Darrin Morris, a C-130 crew member with the 204th. “I have kids of my own, and this just makes you feel good to be able to do something like this and to see these smiles on their faces. This is awesome.” After the books and supplies were handed out, the children of the school each took turns trying to get close to shake hands with the men, have their picture taken with them or to just say thank you. The 204th hopes to turn this gesture into a tradition by bringing more supplies each year to the Philippines to be donated to public schools. “I hope we can come back next year and bring these children even more books and supplies,” Ganiko said. “It’s worth it to see their faces.” As the members of the 204th were ready to leave, the children waved goodbye and the teachers thanked them again and again. ‘You can look around here and see how much they appreciate this and it makes you realize how important it is to help children,” Morris said. – 2000 January – February Pūpūkahi pp. 3

States Partnership Program (SSP) In FY 99, Hawaii was the first state to be given the distinction of establishing a partnership with an Asia-Pacific country, the Republic of the Philippines, under the National Guard Bureau’s SPP. The goal is to demonstrate by example the role of the citizen-soldier and the proper role of the military in a democratic society. In February 2001, a delegation from the HIARNG and HIANG made its first SPP visit to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). The delegation exchanged briefings and discussions at various echelons of the AFP. In June 2001, a seven-member AFP

delegation visited Hawaii to observe the Hawaii National Guard’s Makani Pahili hurricane exercise and visited State Civil Defense, Oahu Civil Defense, and Air National Guard. – 2001 Annual Report pp. 10

In conjunction with their participation in Balikatan 2001 held in the Philippines, members of the 204th Airlift Squadron collected, donated and airlifted much needed education supplies to a new elementary school as part of the National Guard State Partnership Program. The school was built by Philippines and U.S. Armed Services – 2001 Annual Report pp. 19

TROOP REVIEW – Maj. Gen. Edward L. Correa Jr., the adjutant general, inspects the troops during a February visit to Hawaii’s States Partnership Program country, the Philippines. (Picture from the 2001 January – March Pūpūkahi)

204th Airlift Squadron brings education supplies to Philippines SETTING THE PARAMETERS·-Chief Master Sgt. Sam Wong, 204th Airlift Squadron crew chief, provides instruction to U.S. and Philippine Air Force personnel during Exercise Balikatan 2001. (Picture from the 2001 April – June Pūpūkahi) By Capt. John Sheets, U.S. Air Force with Lt. Col. Ann S. Freed, U.S. Army Combined/Joint Information Bureau ANGELES CITY, Philippines — Members of the Hawaii Air National Guard on duty at Exercise Balikatan 2001 gave of their hearts to improve the young minds of Sapang Bato Elementary School students in the Philippines. In May, Hawaii Air Guard donated educational books and school supplies to the teachers and students gathered to witness the dedication of a new school building. The building was constructed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members during the exercise. The squadron donated the educational materials as part of the National Guard State Partnership Program. Hawaii airmen full filled their promise last year to come back with more educational supplies for another Angeles City school. Members of the 204th Airlift Squadron from the Hawaii Guard collected approximately 500 pounds of reference books, encyclopedias, dictionaries and general reading books from unit members and libraries. Chief Master Sgt. Sam Wong, the primary U.S. exercise planner accepted grateful thanks from school principal Ms. Marilou M. Razon during the dedication ceremony. The 204th’s mission is to use their C-130 Hercules aircraft to perform tactical airlift for military operations. They move small numbers of people and equipment to or from home station to or from staging areas to the operational area. During Balikatan 2001 the squadron was the primary trainer in U.S. airlift operations. This included training their Philippine Air Force counterparts in cargo preparation, load planning, load master duties, flight engineer responsibilities, and pilot navigator duties. The Hawaii crew also taught low level navigation over water, formation flying, and tailgate operations – which includes heavy equipment drop, CDS or containerized delivery system drops, and paratrooper jumps. – 2001 April – June Pūpūkahi pp. 3

State Partnership Program ……………….. 204th Airlift Squadron ……………….. Collection and distribution of school books and supplies for schools in the Republic of the Philippines – 2002 Annual Report pp. 15

In April, 27 soldiers from the 298th Engineer Detachment deployed to Tagaytay City, Philippines, to participate in Exercise BALIKATAN. They continued the Hawaii National Guard’s commitment to the National Guard initiative State Partnership Program. The engineers worked alongside airmen of the Filipino Air Force to repair a home economics classroom. – 2003 Annual Report pp. 9-10

TEAM WORKERS Sgt. Joel Ballestesteros (right), a 298th Engineer Detachment soldier, works with an airman from the Filipino Air Force to make a “form” to be used for pouring cement during Exercise BALIKATAN in the Philippines. Staff Sgt. Haunani Lo photo (Pictures from the 2003 Annual Report)

Engineers build Philippines partnership by 1st Lt. Jeffery D. Hickman and Master Sgt. Stephen Lum Engineers build partnership in Philippines page 4 Engineers build Philippines partnership TEAMWORKERS – Sgt. Joel Ballestro, 298th Engineer Detachment works with a local troop to make a “form” to be used for pouring cement during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines. PAINTING THE CEILING– Spc. Andrew Kalaukoa, 298th Engineer Detachment, places “mud” to seal the ceiling joints during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines. SMOOTH OPERATOR – Spc. Gordon Mattos, 298th Engineer Detachment, Hawaii Army National Guard, smooths the plaster on the wall of a classroom during Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines. Staff Sgt. Haunani Lo Photos (Pictures from the 2003 April – June Pūpūkahi) construction, not destruction, is what the Hawaii Army National Guard’s 298th Engineering Detachment is all about. Twenty engineers continued building the Hawaii National Guards States Partnership Program relationship with the republic of the Philippines during Exercise Balikatan 2003 this spring. The program is a National Guard initiative that promotes links between U.S. states with partner countries’ defense ministries and other government agencies for the purpose of improving bilateral relationships with the U.S. Carpenters, electricians, masons, plumbers and more put their expertise and hearts into repairing a home economics classroom in Tagaytay City in the Batangas Province, about two hours south of Manila. The 298th engineers spent 20 eight hour days working along side airmen from Philippine Air Force’s 355th Aviation Engineer Wing in the humanitarian and civil assistance/civil military operation event. The tools and other equipment to be used during this project were sent from Hawaii, via barge, 40 days before the arrival of the 298th. Once on site, there was no shopping outside the hotel, no walking around the immediate area or sight-seeing. The daily routine was: hotel, bus, work site, bus and hotel. The threat level for the area was elevated, but the 298th soldiers said they felt no threat. Our soldiers were in an unstable region and had a Guam Army National Guard unit providing force protection. “The locals were ecstatic about our help … they were very thankful,” said Staff Sgt. Haunani Lo. One thing that the 355th will come away from this project with is the experience in using the 298th‘s power tools. “When we got there, they were using rakes, shovels, hand saws and homemade ladders and that was it.” – 2003 April – June Pūpūkahi pp. 4

Balikatan exercise accomplishes tactical, humanitarian missions By Chief Master Sgt. Samuel K.P. Wong

Loadmaster Superintendent, 204th Airlift Squadron GETTING IT RIGHT – Tech. Sgt. Kimo McKee and Staff Sgt. Garrick Hiramoto prepare their C-130H cargo aircraft for rigging the airdrop load. Hawaii Air National Guard photos SECURING THE LOAD – Chief Master Sgt. Sam Wong and Master Sgt. Steve Lowery check the rigging on an airdrop load. (Pictures from the 2004 April – September Pūpūkahi) In February, a Hawaii Air National Guard C-130H cargo aircraft loaded with 154th Wing personnel, aircraft maintenance equipment and parts, medical supplies and a pallet full of elementary school books, left Hickam Air Force Base to participate in the Joint Combined Services/Combined Philippine and U.S. Exercise, Balikatan ’04, in the Republic of the Philippines. Maj. Robert Chowhoy led the team from the 204th Airlift, 154th Maintenance and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons. Their mission was to coordinate and expand access to training areas and facilities in advancement of theatre engagement plans and to continue development of our State Partnership Program with Hawaii, Guam and the Philippines. After stops in Wake Island and Guam, the C-130 landed at Clark Air Base. After a few days of acclimatizing, the Hawaii airmen flew to Palawan island and accomplish their State Partnering mission by transporting 18,000 pounds of medical supplies and 2000 pounds of books. The medical supplies were used by U.S. medical personnel providing medical services to the people of the Philippines. The books replenished and stocked the libraries of the various schools undergoing renovation by U.S. military construction personnel. Our focus then shifted toward completing our tactical airdrop training. This training gave our newer pilots and crew members the opportunity to conduct needed land navigation, fly over unfamiliar territory and to coordinate and plan with other participating military services. – 2004 April – September Pūpūkahi pp. 3

Also of note is Hawaii’s JFHQ involvement in the on-going support to Indonesia and the Philippines through our State Partnership Program (SPP) These program continue to solidify the excellent partnership the Hawaii Guard enjoys with these two important Pacific Nations. It is through there Pacific partnerships that the JFHQs stand ready to engage where and when needed to support world class exercise events or bilateral exchanges. As we grow the programs we set the conditions for future engagements that continue to shape the strategic environment of the Pacific. Our contributions in the PACOM-AOR have established the Joint Force Headquarters as the cornerstone for superb and professional support rendered by both our soldiers, airmen and officers that make up Hawaii’s own Joint-Team! – 2009 Annual Report pp. 5

Also of note is Hawaii’s JFHQ involvement in the on-going support to Indonesia and the Philippines through our State Partnership Program (SPP). These programs continue to solidify the excellent partnership the Hawaii Guard enjoys with these two important Pacific Nations. It is through these Pacific partnerships that the JFHQs stand ready to engage where and when needed to support world-class exercise events or bilateral exchanges. As we grow the programs we set the conditions for future engagements that continue to shape the strategic environment of the Pacific. Our contributions in the PACOM-AOR have established the Joint Force Headquarters as the cornerstone for superb and professional support rendered by both our soldiers, airmen and officers that make up Hawaii’s own Joint-Team. – 2010 Annual Report pp. 5

Also of note is Hawaii’s JFHQ involvement in the on-going support to Indonesia and the Philippines through our State Partnership Program (SPP). These programs continue to solidify the excellent partnership the Hawaii Guard enjoys with these two important Pacific Nations. It is through these Pacific partnerships that the JFHQs stand ready to engage where and when needed to support world-class exercise events or bilateral exchanges. As we grow the programs we set the conditions for future engagements that continue to shape the strategic environment of the Pacific. – 2011 Annual Report pp. 5

Hawaii National Guard State Partnership Program (HING SPP) has been busy this year with variety of engagements with partner nations, Philippines and Indonesia, with subject matter experts exchanges (SMEE) on Homeland Defense/ Disaster Response (HA/DR), Search and Rescue training, Non-Commission Officer Development, and Senior Leader Engagement Visit. HING SPP also hosts numerous events with familiarizations and demonstrations of certain capabilities of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard. In addition, Hawaii National Guard conducted HA/DR CPX and Disaster Exchange with Taiwan Army. – 2012 Annual Report pp. 5

Hawaii CERFP S&E personnel provide subject matter expert exchange with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Red Cross and Local Fire Departments in various procedures to respond to a collapsed structure working collaborative with HING State Partnership Program (SPP) – 2012 Annual Report pp. 5

The Hawaii National Guard played its part in hosting delegations from our State Partnership Programs with Indonesia and the Philippines as well as several other key nations in the region. – 2013 Annual Report pp. 1

State Partnership Program showcases emergency response operations There have been numerous foreign delegation visit that have given Hawaii JDOMS an opportunity to share operational experience and ideas on disaster related matters. This year alone JDOMS hosted military delegations State Partnership Program (SPP) from Indonesia and the Philippines, as well as Japan, and Taiwan. This year Hawaii JDOMS conducted several Subject Mater Expert Exchanges with numerous Pacific partners. Specifically, the Hawaii CBRNE Emergency Response Force Package or CERF-P has been at the forefront of establishing a kind of CERF-P University that demonstrated technical aspects of the Urban Search and Rescue. In September, 21 members of the Hawaii CERF-P went to the Philippines and Taiwan to train alongside host nation military and emergency responders. They conducted search and extraction techniques, casualty extraction and transport, as well as swift water training. This exchange of “best practices” has facilitated a very dynamic reciprocal relationship among and its partner nations in the Pacific. – 2013 Annual Report pp. 6

GETTING THEIR FEET WET – Hawaii Guard troops do swift water training in Taiwan. JDOMS photo TROOP SHARING – CBRNE Emergency Response Force Package trains in the Philippines. JDOMS photo SHARING EXPERTISE – Maj. Collin Yoshimitsu, 169th Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron mission crew commander, discusses a broad range of air defense topics with military counterparts of the Philippine Air Force. These military-to-military breakouts were held during the State Partnership Program Air Defense Subject Matter Expert Exchange, August 2013, at Col. Jesus Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, Philippines. Senior Master Sgt. Kirsten Stanley photo (Pictures from the 2013 Annual Report)

The HING continued to build enduring partner relationships with the Republic of the Philippines through Bilateral Defense Discussions (BDD). The HING attended the US-Philippines Bilateral Engagement Calendar Board (BECB) in Manila to establish a list of SPP events (urban search and rescue SMEE, Joint Staff, Hawaii National Guard ground radar, air defense and C2 Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), senior leader exchange) in February 2014. The HING contingent observed the reopening ceremony of the Marabaras National High School that was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan – 2014 Annual Report pp. 5

GUARD IMPROVEMENT – Soldiers from the 230th Engineer Company install a window frame at Marasbaras High School in the Philippines. The Engineering Civil Action Project included Hawaii and Guam National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to rebuild the Tacluban school damaged by Typhoon Haiyan. National Guard photo (Picture from the 2014 Annual Report)

The HING continued to build enduring partner relationships with the Republic of the Philippines through Bilateral Defense Discussions (BDD). The HING attended the US-Philippines Bilateral Engagement Calendar Board (BECB) in Manila to establish a list of SPP events (urban search and rescue SMEE, ground radar, air defense and C2 Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), senior leader exchange) in February 2014. The HING contingent observed the reopening ceremony of the Marasbaras National High School that was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan. – 2015 Annual Report pp. 5

STATE PARTNER – Staff Sgt. Jim Evagelista, left, 230th Engineer Company, 103rd Troop Command, logistics noncommissioned officer in charge, Hawaii Army National Guard, instructs Ruel Tabang, right, Palawan Puerto Princesa City Bureau of Fire Protection rescuer, on basic shoring techniques for construction of a split sole raker as part of exercise Balikatan’s urban search and rescue training in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, Philippines. Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal, U.S. Air Force photo (Picture from the 2015 Annual Report)

Additionally, 109th AOG sent SMEEs to support the HING’s State Partnership Program in Indonesia and Philippines. Their real-world contributions received accolades for supporting U.S. Presidential airlift missions, planning and executing priority tanker missions in support of 613th AOC Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance operations and continuing to develop the theater’s warfighting capabilities. . . Support was provided for an Indonesian general officer delegation visit in June 2015. – 2015 Annual Report pp. 20

Balikatan 2015 Reinforces Urban Search And Rescue Techniques Story by Staff Sgt. Chris Hubenthal

Friday, April 24, 2015 U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jim Evagelista, left, 103rd Troop Command, 230th Engineer Company logistics noncommissioned officer in charge, Hawaii Army National Guard, instructs Ruel Tabang, right, Palawan Puerto Princesa City Bureau of Fire Protection rescuer, on basic shoring techniques for construction of a split sole raker as part of exercise Balikatan’s urban search and rescue training in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, Philippines, April 24. The USAR training familiarized BK15 participants in lumber cutting and basic shoring, enabling them to more effectively construct T-spots and split soles in case a collapsing building needs to be supported during a real world mission. This year marks the 31st iteration of the exercise, which is an annual Philippines-U.S. bilateral military training exercise and humanitarian civic assistance engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal/Released) (Picture from the 2015 May Pūpūkahi) PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines trained shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. Hawaii Army National Guard soldiers, practicing techniques to enter collapsed buildings effectively in case of a real world urban search and rescue scenario as part of exercise Balikatan, April 24. Fifty four Filipino participants from the AFP and Palawan Bureau of Fire Protection practiced basic shoring techniques. Shoring is the process of supporting a building, vessel, structure, or trench with props when they are in danger of collapse. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jim Evagelista, 103rd Troop Command, 230th Engineer Company logistics noncommissioned officer in charge, HIARNG, explained how the training is preparing the AFP to better respond to a natural or man-made disaster. “Before the rescuer can enter a building they need to secure and stabilize the collapsed structure before they can enter,” Evangelista said. “What I taught them is that the first thing that you need to know as a rescuer is that you need to rescue yourself, your teammates, and then the victim. It doesn’t make sense if you’re going into a building that’s not stable.” To prepare for a USAR situation, AFP members and fire protection rescuers constructed t-spots, double t-spots, flying rakers, and split sole rakers, to better prevent a damaged building from collapsing. Philippine Army Sgt. Vanessa May Sumanga, 408th Palawan Community Defense Center criminologist, said she thinks the USAR training has better prepared her to respond to an incident. “Staff Sgt. Evangelista taught me how to do basic shoring if there was ever a building collapse and how to rescue a victim,” Sumanga said. “From my basic knowledge given by Sir Evangelista, I will better be able to help rescue victims.” Philippine Air Force Staff Sgt. Rolando Albaniel, 570th Composite Tactical Wing military police security supervisor, said that the knowledge the BK15 USAR training has provided will be utilized when the training is complete. “What they taught us must go to action,” Albaniel said. “With this training there should be no accident for the rescuer when they enter a building. This training is beneficial if this happens in Palawan. It gives us an idea on how to perform in any case that a disaster may happen to us.” U.S. Army Corey Ito, CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package search and extraction noncommissioned officer in charge, HIARNG, hopes the training will assist the AFP in the future. “Hopefully they can use the training because they are hit by a lot of typhoons and other real world events,” Ito said. “The Filipinos are very receptive, open to everything, and very eager to learn.” This year marks the 31st iteration of the exercise, which is an annual Philippines-U.S. bilateral military training exercise and humanitarian civic assistance engagement. – 2015 May Pūpūkahi pp. 1

Hawaii Army National Guard Help Rebuild in the Philippines In the second effort of is kind in the past two years construction Soldiers from the Hawaii Army National Guard’s 203th Engineer Company have assisted in the rebuilding of a school in Tacloban the Philippines after it was damaged during super typhoon Hyann in 2013 Hawaii Army National Guard Help Rebuild in the Philippines Hawaii Army National Guard Help Rebuild in the Philippines Hawaii Army National Guard Help Rebuild in the Philippines (Pictures from the 2015 July Pūpūkahi) – 2015 July Pūpūkahi pp. 2

Hickam airlift squadrons participate in Balikatan 2016 Story and Photos by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson

Headquarters HAING Public Affairs U.S. Air Force Capt. Reinier Villanueva, pilot with the 204th Airlift squadron conducts a safety brief with passengers before a low flying maneuver flight on a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Balikatan 2016, Clark Air Field, Philippines, April 15, 2016. (Pictures from 2016 May Pupukahi) JOINT BASE PEARL HARBORHICKAM, Hawaii. — Airmen and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the active duty 535th Airlift Squadron and Hawaii Air National Guard 204th Airlift Squadron returned home to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after participating in exercise Balikatan 2016. Balikatan is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces with this year’s iteration running through mid-April throughout various regions of the Philippines. The squadrons supplied airlift support and completed high and low altitude package delivery. Airmen had the opportunity to complete real world hands-on training unique to the international airspace that surrounds Clark Air Field in the Philippines. “I have learned a lot about what goes into a deployment, from the coordinating, and communication,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Brandon Chang, Balikatan project officer for the two squadrons. “Because I was doing the planning I did not fly as much but I know that all the other guys gained experience in a variety of air operations.” In addition to providing airlift support to an A-10 Thunderbolt II squadron from Osan Air Base, Korea, the crews flew a wide variety of missions during the exercise such as static line air-drop, high altitude low opening, equipment drop, low altitude maneuvers, and provided a high mobility artillery rocket system move for U.S. Marines. Another mission highlight was a mass causality air evacuation where U.S. Air Force pararescue airmen worked side by side with Armed Forces of the Philippines rescuers to care for simulated casualties while inflight to a safe location. To overcome communications difficulties on the flightline, tower liaison officers from the Hawaii Guard assisted Philippine air traffic control personnel. Throughout the exercise, the two squadrons functioned as a well blended unit with no distinction between active duty and Guardsmen. Philippine topography provided the air crews and maintenance airmen the opportunity to work through a variety of missions and gain training not normally available at home station. Missions where flown daily for a two-week period to give the aircrews time to grow in their skills and experience. “It is our job to better our skills and to get a different view of operations while working with different agencies while coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” said Chang. “All of the skills we gained during this exercise will pay high dividends in the future.” – 2016 May Pupukahi pp. 4

Hawaii National Guard Search and Rescue Soldiers Participate in Balikatan 2016 Story and Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson Staff Sgt. Ryan Ahpuck with the Hawaii National Guard CERFP breaching and breaking team demonstrates changing a bit on a hammer drill for the Armed Forces Philippines for Balikatan 2016, April 09, 2016, Camp Capinpin, Philippines. Staff Sgt. Cory Ito, Hawaii National Guard CERFP team, collects an after action report from members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines after their second day on the ropes rescue course during an Urban Search and Rescue subject matter exchange with the Hawaii National Guard CERFP team during Balikatan 2016, April 11, 2016, Camp Capinpin, Philippines. (Pictures from 2016 May Pupukahi) Balikatan means ‘shoulder to shoulder’ in the Philippines. That is the goal, the theme, and the point of a series of annual exercises that where held here during April in the Philippines. Balikatan is a series of preparedness exercises that are staged through-out the country incorporating the Armed Forces of the Philippines, US Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and the National Guard. Hawaii National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Enhanced Response Force Package (CERF-P) team Non Commissioned Officer In-Charge (NCOIC), Sgt. 1st Class, Jason Kaaiakamanu stated. “Our role here is to show them (the AFP) our techniques, and procedures as far as what we do for search and extraction. Along those lines we know that they have a lot more natural disasters where they can use those techniques more then we do in Hawaii.” The Hawaii National Guard CERF-P’s search and rescue team has been participating in Balikatan every year since 2011. The Hawaii National Guard supports Balikatian through the National Guard State Partnership Program with the aim of building capability across the disaster response forces of both countries. This year, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Hawaii National Guard are conducting an urban search and rescue interoperability exercise during Balikatan at Camp Capinpin, Tanay, Rizal. During the events at Camp Capinpin, the search and rescue Soldiers from the Hawaii Army National Guard review life saving techniques that include rope rescue, shoring of walls and structures, confined space, breaching and lifting of concrete, patient packaging and decontamination principles. The event culminated in an interoperability exercise which test the techniques rehearsed during the week. “Everything we demonstrate can be used in a natural disaster, depending on the scenario. If they have to go in to villages, or do rescues of mountain sides, it can all be incorporated in to what they have to do here on a yearly bases,” said Kaaiakamanu. “It is good for us to come but we also have members of the AFP returning every year to refresh their skills and to help instruct the new students. It is about building relationships with the AFP.” One of the focuses of Balikatan is to build a coalition of rescue operations experts and journeymen who are versed in each others’ standard operating practices so that in the event of a natural or man-made disaster there will be less confusion in the initial and follow on responses. “Balikatan 2016 Urban Search and Rescue Field Training Exercise, gives more knowledge and experience to the organic personnel of the Philippine Army,” said Philippine Army Major Ricardo Villaruel, 2016 Balikatan Field Training Exercise Liaison Officer. “The Philippine Army also has a disaster response team in every unit they are here participating in the exercise. The capabilities brought by the Hawaii National Guard is very important.” The Philippines is no stranger to natural disasters, as they have been struck by multiple typhoons a year for the past few years, and are also prone to earthquakes, and tsunamis. These are the same kinds of disasters that Hawaii also potentially faces which is part of the reason Hawaii National Guard is assisting the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The National Guard State Partnership Program partners countries with National Guard from different states to help build coalitions and grow interoperability between forces while helping each other increase their individual knowledge and proficiency. – 2016 May Pupukahi pp. 7

As Hurricanes Madeline and Lester were bearing down on the state, regular operations didn’t stop. Maj. Jeff Hickman provided a DOD briefing and Joint Operations Center tour to a delegation from the Philippines Air Force, Headquarters for Pacific Command and the National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program. (Picture from the 2016 August – September Pupukahi)

HIANG shares air defense expertise with Philippine Air Force partners 154th Wing Public Affairs

Story and Photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen observe a Philippine Air Force air intercept exercise at the control room at Wallace Air Station, Philippines, Aug. 31, 2016. The demonstration was part of a State Partnership Program subject matter expert exchange between the HIANG and PAF. The State Partnership Program is a National Guard program that links a state’s national guard with a partner country to help build capacity and security cooperation. (Picture from the 2016 October Pupukahi) Air Defense was the primary topic of discussion during a recently completed subject matter expert exchange between the Hawaii Air National Guard and Philippine Air Force counterparts. The SMEE was a result of the HIANG airmen executing the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Through SPP, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements to support defense and security cooperation around the world. “Given the complexities of today’s environment, you need to have international partners,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Colin Yoshimitsu, mission crew commander with the 169th Air Defense Squadron. “During these engagements we exchange knowledge and experiences with our Philippine Air Force counterparts. They learn from us and we learn from them. It’s through this sharing that we are building a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship”. The month long exchange involved reciprocal visits to the respective countries and commenced on Aug. 19th when a team from the HIANG travelled to the Philippines for what would be a seventeen day operation at multiple sites throughout the Southeast Asian country. Basa Air Base, a roughly two and half hour drive northwest of Manila was the first major stop for the HIANG team. Military modernization efforts by the Philippine government includes the acquisition of the South Korean developed, FA-50 Golden Eagle fighter aircraft. With its 8000 foot runway, the newly acquired fighter could one day be based out of Basa. At Basa, the team worked with PAF units tasked with operating and maintaining the FA-50. A bonus for the team came in the form of a coincidental crossing of paths with U.S. Secretary of the Air Force, Deborah Lee James, who was at Basa for a separate, unrelated engagement. “The team really worked hard to accomplish the mission and represent the U.S. Air Force in a professional manner and to meet Secretary James while we were there was one of the highlights of the experience,” Yoshimitsu said. After completing the five day SMEE at Basa, a four and half hour drive north took the HIANG airmen to Wallace Air Station where the PAF maintains and operates multiple radar sites. While at Wallace the team was able to witness a demonstration of intercept and command and control operations during a simulated air incursion of Philippine air space. “I was really impressed with PAF’s command and control,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Salvador, a loadmaster with the 204th Airlift Squadron and Hawaii Air National Guard State Partnership Program coordinator and planner. “Their equipment is not as modern as ours, but it is still capable. As the PAF goes through their modernization efforts, it’s really going to be interesting seeing their air defense operations grow and evolve.” Although the overarching theme of the SMEE was air defense, other topics of discussion included cyber security and aerospace medicine. According to Salvador, the SMEE was an important way to learn the issues the PAF face. “Exchanges such as these are invaluable in understanding what our international partners are going through. These engagements build upon each other. We are constantly trying to tailor the program to best address some of those challenges they experience,” Salvador said. With reciprocity built into the program, the HIANG hosted a contingent of PAF air defense experts who visited Hawaii in September. While in Hawaii the PAF group was able to tour HIANG operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as well as some of its geographically separated units. PAF members departed Hawaii on Sep. 17th marking the completion of the 2016 engagement. – 2016 October Pupukahi pp. 5

The SPP provides U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) a unique security cooperation (SC) tool that improves international security, builds partner capability/capacity, and provides the U.S. access and influence with the Government of Indonesia (GOI) & the Republic of the Philippines (RP). The HING SPP Program has two country teams and 14 functional teams for a combined total of 40 service members supporting the plans, resources, and execution of SPP Engagements. . . The HING SPP’s focus with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is to develop partner military capacity, which consists of assisting in increasing operational interoperability with U.S. military service components, enhancing disaster response capabilities and institutionalizing joint training efforts through civil-military coordination. In FY19, there were 14 SPP engagements involving 98 HING service members and 145 AFP service members. – 2019 Annual Report pp. 6

Senior air defense experts from the HIANG and the Philippine Air Force (PAF) discussed air defense development during a visit to Manila. The Airmen were part of a subject matter expert exchange between the HIANG and the PAF as part of a National Guard State Partnership Program engagement. Philippine Air Force (PAF) officials also gave a tour of the PAF’s FA-50 fighter aircraft and facilities as part of the engagement. – 2019 Annual Report pp. 21

Hawai‘i Army National Guard CERFP training, Kapolei, HI. Soldiers from the HIARNG Philippines, and Indonesia CERFP teams conduct first joint training exercise together. (Photo by: Pfc. Chavaughn Washington) (Picture from the 2019 Annual Report)

State Partnership Program (SPP) State Partnership Program The SPP provides U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) a unique security cooperation (SC) tool that improves international security, builds partner capability/capacity, and provides the U.S. access and influence with the Government of Indonesia (GOI) and the Republic of the Philippines (RP). The HING SPP Program has two country teams and 14 functional teams for a combined total of 40 service members supporting the plans, resources, and execution of SPP Engagements. The HING SPP continues to strengthen and reassure their partnership with the Indonesian National Military (TNI) to progress mutually beneficial goals, build partnership capacity, and establish interoperability.. . . The HING SPP’s focus with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is to develop partner military capacity, which consists of assisting in increasing operational interoperability with U.S. military service components, enhancing disaster response capabilities and insitiutionalizing joint training efforts through civil-military coordination. In FY20, there were 14 SPP engagements involving 98 HING service members and 145 AFP service members – 2020 Annual Report pp. 6

From Aug. 20-27, 2019, air defense airmen from the Hawai‘i Air National Guard and Philippine Air Force participated in a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) at Clark Air Base, Philippines. The SMEE was part of the National Guard State Partnership Program which pairs a state’s National Guard with a partner nation to promote security cooperation and capacity – 2020 Annual Report pp. 21

The State Partnership Program conducted 27 engagements with the Philippines and 23 with Indonesia. – 2024 Annual Report pp. 3

State Partnership Program (SPP) The State Partnership Program is a security cooperation initiative that enables the Hawai‘i National Guard to strengthen international security, enhance partner capabilities, and foster U.S. access and influence with the Republic of Indonesia and the Republic of the Philippines. In our latest efforts, the HING SPP successfully conducted 23 engagements with Indonesia and 27 engagements with the Philippines. These engagements were dedicated to supporting the planning, resourcing, and execution of SPP activities. The SPP aligns with USINDOPACOM’s security cooperation objectives, contributing to a more secure and stable region. . . The HING SPP’s focus with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is to develop partner military capacity, which consists of increasing interoperability with U.S. military service components, enhancing disaster response capabilities and institutionalizing joint training efforts through civil-military coordination. Top Philippines-Hawai‘i engagements in FY24 included: Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Safety SMEE – The HIARNG and Philippine Air Force conducted the FY24 Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization SMEE, which included engaging instructor-led discussions covering sling load operations, water bucket operations, aviation safety and considerations, hoist operations, simulator training, and external load certification requirements and standards.

Tactical Combat Casualty Care – In a collaborative effort, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Peacekeeping Operations Center joined forces with USINDOPACOM’s Global Peacekeeping Operations Initiative and the HIARNG Medical Readiness Detachment. Together, they delivered a comprehensive Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course for 25 AFP Soldiers who are preparing to deploy on United Nations missions. This training ensures these dedicated soldiers are well-equipped to provide vital medical care in peacekeeping environments.

Urban Search and Rescue SMEE in support of Exercise Pacific Partnership 24 – A collaborative training exercise between the HIARNG and the AFP during Pacific Partnership aimed at enhancing the capabilities of both organizations in responding to natural disasters and emergencies. – 2024 Annual Report pp. 11