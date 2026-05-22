1960 82nd General Conference National Guard Association

Only Seven Months Away! Unfortunately, many members of the Hawaii National Guard are not yet aware that the 82nd General Conference of the National Guard Association of the United States will be held in Hawaii this October! This is particularly appalling when one realizes that a special page of “Hawaii in 1960” news and progress is published in each issue of this magazine. It is important that each officer and enlisted man become acquainted with the progress and planning of this forthcoming conference. It is anticipated that many Guardsmen will be asked to assist the 82nd General Conference Committees with various tasks. This is going to he a big conference (see Hawaii in 1960 this issue) and it is only seven short months away! – 1960 March The Hawaii Guardsman pp. 2

A PROGRESS REPORT In the early part of January General Makinney and Lt Col Hatfield, accompanied by representatives of Trade Wind Tours and their mainland affiliate travel agency, went to Washington and appeared before the Executive Council of the National Guard Association. Planning for the conference in Hawaii by the various States is understandably quite a departure from previous Conferences many had questions regarding transportation and hotel accommodations. Some States had already arranged to charter through flights rather than accept our “package” as they thought they could save a buck for their people. Some just plain wanted more information and guidance. The meeting was well attended by members and guests, and interest was high. General Makinney opened the discussions with general comments regarding the advisability and the necessity for central control and the status of Hawaii’s overall planning. Lt Col Hatfield then went into details, and there was a question and answer period. Many individuals discussed their particular problems after the meeting was over. Both General Makinney and Lt Col Hatfield were well satisfied with the results of this gathering, as many misunderstandings were clarified and there was appreciation of the extensive and satisfactory planning and coordination we have already done. In a letter written after the conference by Maj Gen William H. Harrison, President, NGAUS, to all the Adjutants General and to the Presidents of the various State Associations, General Harrison wrote, “After General Makinney’s presentation to the Executive Council, we are convinced that the members of the Hawaii National Guard are making a supreme effort to make the 82nd General Conference a memorable one. We are, similarly, encouraged by the excellent reports received from several States concerning the members that are planning to attend. Should corresponding: numbers be obtained in other states, the 82nd General Conference promises to have the largest attendance in our history.” General Harrison was naturally concerned about the attendance as he wants it to be a successful conference. He was pleased and amazed at the estimated participation based on compiled partial Adjutants General preliminary estimates there will be over 3,000 at the 82nd General Conference. (PS-this we have known for a long time- Hawaii is the drawing card that will provide the best Conference in 82 years!) Estimates are constantly being revised upward. Just to give you an idea . . . Delaware, the next to the smallest State, has 7 official Delegates, and advises that 98 are coming. New Jersey anticipates 170 coming. Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, and Kansas feel that 40 are coming from their State. South Dakota with 11 official delegates estimates 60 will be coming. It will he our job to greet these eager delegations, our guests, give them the best possible time, and have each one feel they want to return to Hawaii for another trip. Some of the Hawaii in ’60 Committees are deep in planning, some are still gathering ideas and data. The busiest committee is of course the Reservations/ Registrations Committee, headed by Lt Col Hatfield, which is carrying an ever increasing load of correspondence, coordination more and more detailed information with Trade Wind Tours, and giving to those interested. Their load will slacken just after the conference convenes, and everyone is in his proper accommodations. That’s when the other committees will he really on the jump. Our monthly Newsletters, which are distributed to each state according to its estimated attendance, have been well received. The December Newsletter covered the neighbor islands, the January Newsletter enclosed the official Reservation/ Registration form and a map of the Waikiki area, the February Newsletter concerned entertainment and information for the ladies, the March Newsletter features travel jet aircraft and welcoming. Each has a colorful brochure attached which is furnished by Trade Wind Tours – 1960 March The Hawaii Guardsman pp. 11

THE LAST WORD ON THE 82ND GEN. CONFERENCE Four months from now the 82nd General Conference of our National Guard Association will convene in Honolulu. “Hawaii in 60” is upon us with increasing tempo, the pace of planning is stepping up, and our guests will be arriving almost before we realize. It is perhaps well at this time to recapitulate where we stand and, as General Chairman, make a report to you. Almost two years ago at the Atlantic City, N.J., 80th Conference we made our bid for the 1960 site. At that time there was much hesitation about coming to Hawaii and our Delegates devoted much effort to persuading the assembled Delegates from the various States that Hawaii was the best possible site. Reluctance centered around distance, time, and the funds necessary to send Delegates to Hawaii. Many felt that there would he scanty participation. Despite this voiced objection, a “ground swell” of favorable opinion was started that culminated in Hawaii’s selection. This “ground swell” has continued to the point where now attendance is expected to he over 3,000 guests from the mainland. (There are only slightly over 1,000 official delegates). This large number can be attributed not only to the favorable name of Hawaii, hut also to the efforts of many to encourage attendance. Our monthly newsletters with color brochures attached have assisted in keeping the 82nd General Conference in front of Guardsmen in every State. They have been well received, and have proved to he an excellent medium in providing information and color about Hawaii. Such States as Kansas and Michigan featured Hawaii at their recent State Association Conferences. Coordination with the Hawaii Visitors Bureau, Trade Wind Tours, and others resulted in our forwarding giveaways, small Hawaiian flags, orchids, etc., to enhance their efforts and provide theme background. The guiding principle behind our planning has been twofold: to host the best Conference in 82 years, and to make each visiting Guardsman, Lady, and Guest desire to return to Hawaii again. This is no easy challenge, and requires close personal attention and personal contact with each individual visitor. Upon our return from Atlantic City, “Hawaii in 60” committees were established. To inform you of planning to date, the following is a summary of various committee activities. General Arrangement Committee. This Committee is composed of the Chairmen of the sub-committees and a few others, and is headed by Colonel David P. Silva. A number of meetings have been held which coordinated the activities of the separate committees. This is the nerve center of planning. Welcoming Committee, This Committee headed by Colonel John Campbell, is charged with the welcoming and departing Aloha of each guest at the Honolulu Airport, Hickam AFB, and the ship piers. They also will provide escorts for senior officers and Distinguished Guests. Close coordination with Trade Winds Tours incidentally, will provide transfer to and from each Guest’s hotel and will handle their baggage. A tremendous number of people will be arriving and departing in short intervals of time. Facilities and Decorations Committee. Background atmosphere and the facilities for business and committee sessions are provided by this Committee headed by Colonel Clyde W. Woods. They will he concerned with public address systems, allocation of Hawaiian Village headquarters hotel administration areas, etc. Their efforts will include construction of the head table and entertainment platforms for the luau, the placing of the States flags in the Kaiser Dome, and the myriad of “things” needed to make the Conference administration convenient, colorful, and efficient. Reservations and Registrations Committee. The hardest working Committee al present is this one headed by Lt Col Forest A Hatfield. Their files already bulge with queries and answers, copies of letters sent out by Trade Wind Tours to the various States, and the small hut growing number of registration forms and deposits. This Committee will move their operations to the headquarters hotel a week prior to the Conference. Transportation Committee. Our guests will be in many Waikiki hotels, and it is the job of Lt Col Clarence R. Johnson’s Committee to transport them to and from the business sessions. They will have a Motor Pool at Fort DeRussy and will operate many sedans and busses. This calls for a large number of our Guardsmen to participate as drivers. There are many demands anticipated to transport the Ladies to their activities while their Guardsmen are engrossed in the morning business sessions, as well as tours in the afternoons. Finance Committee. Funds are the prerogative of this Committee headed by Col Clark G. Johnson. Budgeting has not been easy, as it is hard to visualize a one-time operation despite our despite our detailed observation of the San Antonio conference last year. As you are aware, the State of Hawaii has advanced us $15,000 for promotional expenses- this must he repaid out of any revenues received Communication, Information & Message Center Committee. Lt Col William C. Meyer’s Committee has the chore of being able to tell anyone who asks where any individual Guardsman, Lady, or Distinguished Guest can he located, distribute material to each State Delegation Secretary, and undoubtedly answer many and assorted inquiries on almost any subject. Reception and States Dinner Committee. This Committee is headed by Lt Edward M. Yoshimasu, who is directly concerned with the Luau, and a sub-committee headed by Capt George T. Miki which will provide the Reception/Cocktail Party. You will he interacted to know that at long last the Luau problem is settled. The Luau will be held at Fort DeRussy (3,500 to 4,000 persons). under a huge circus type tent, and the food and entertainment will be provided by the Hui Punualii Luau Catering Service. This will not be a modified haole luau, but will have only traditional items on the menu. The Polynesian entertainment promises to be excellent. Entertainment and Ladies Activities Committee. While the Guardsmen are in the business sessions this Committee headed by Maj Kiyoshi P. Goya will he assuring the Ladies that they will have much to do. There will be house and garden tours, Kodak Hawaii entertainment shows, hula lessons, a Coffee Hour with Mrs. William F. Quinn, flower arrangement classes, fashion shows, sightseeing tours, etc. The Ladies Welcoming Committee, headed by Mrs. F. W. Makinney, will not only meet the Ladies when they arrive, hut work closely with the Ladies Activities Committee to assure each Lady an enjoyable stay. Public Relations and Publicity Committee. Last but not least is this Committee headed by Lt Eddie Anderson which will provide news media coverage of the Conference (radio, television and newspapers), and will host the PIOs of each State. This Conference is of national interest, and national as well as state type of coverage must be provided. There are many other items which do not fall easily under the Committee structure. The administrative support of the Conference will he provided by Capt James K. Lota, Secretary of the General Arrangements Committee; the pattern for the official Aloha shirt has been selected and arrangements made for their procurement; the order of States seating in the Kaiser Dome for the business sessions, the seating by State at the Luau must be decided; hand music will he provided in the vicinity of the Dome preceding each morning session, etc. Credit for our successes so far can he shared with Mr. John Pugh, Mr. Charles Lewis, Mrs. Mary Jane Maples, and Mrs. Sylvia Puha of Trade Wind Tours. They have been most cooperative, and through their mainland affiliate Andrew Lerios Travel Service, have aggressively pushed participation and transportation through our “package” plan. This has at times not been easy, as some of the States have sought to pursue charters, etc., which we already discarded as not being the best possible solution for the timely and convenient arrival and departure of our Guests. It has been a pleasure to work with this splendid Travel Agency. Following is the proposed evening schedule: Monday 10 October- VIP Reception and Cocktail Party, Washinton Place, official residence of the Governor of Hawaii.

Tuesday 11 October- Hawaii National Guard sponsored Reception and Cocktail Party, Hawaiian Village Hotel.

Wednesday 12 Octoher- Open

Thursday 13 October- Luau, Fort DeRussy.

Friday 14 October- Open. Early in May I attended the Adjutants General Conference in Asheville, N.C., and was able to talk to many about the 82nd General Conference. From all indications everyone is eagerly looking forward to coming. It was estimated that there will he at least ten State Governors present at the Conference. General Bruce Clark will attend and there is a possibility Secretary Brucker will come. Aside from the honor of hosting our National Guard Association, and the assist to our economy from a large number of visitors, you will benefit by meeting other sincere and dedicated National Guardsmen. The business sessions will provide inspiration for the enhancement of our Hawaii Guard. It is up to all of us to see that each individual guest has the best possible time while here in our Hawaii Nei. We are all hosts, and I strongly urge that each Hawaii Guardsman endeavor to devote some time to providing Aloha for our guests. I am confident the 82nd General Conference will he outstanding and long remembered. – 1960 June The Hawaii Guardsman pp. 10 & 13-14

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! … a most successful conference. by Lt Col Walter F. Judd TYPICAL ARRIVAL shot shows Oregon and Washington delegations at Airport, Each arrival was presented with a lei and given VIP treatment. SHOT TAKEN on first business session in the Kaiser Dome, shows posting of the colors by members of 613th Ordnance company (extreme left), Sessions were well attended by delegates. DURING CONFERENCE, each Adjutant General or his representative was interviewed on tape. Tapes were released to local and mainland radio stations. Pictured L. to R. are Mr. Will Thompson, USARPAC Radio Producer and Maj. Gen. F. C. Tandy of Iowa. ON DISPLAY at Fort DeRussy were helicopters and drone aircraft, courtesy of US Army-Hawaii. Also displayed at Hawaiian Village hotel were tanks, missiles, aircraft models and the Discoverer 14th nose cone. GENERAL HOWARD HAINES of Ohio receives traditional lei and kiss from Hawaiian entertainer. DELEGATES OF THE 82nd General Conference and their wives get a few lessons on “how to shake what and when.” Also scheduled for the ladies were flower arrangement classes, fashion shows, Pearl Harbor tours, catamaran rides, and house and garden and shopping tours. HIGH POINT of conference was States Dinner (Luau) held on the Fort DeRussy parade grounds. Attended by over 2,431 individuals, the feast was hailed as “magnificent” by those who attended. Over one million flowers and three tons of foliage were used in the decorations. HAWAII ARMY and Air Guardsmen and their wives enjoy luau. Excellent entertainment followed the feast. MAJ. GEN. GEORGE TROUSDALE. Commanding General of 39th Infantry Division, Louisiana National Guard and Mrs. Trousdale try Poi at Luau. Comment: ”You have to get used to it.” DURING COCKTAlL PARTY, hosted by Governor and Mrs. William F. Quinn at Washington Place, Maj. Gen. William Harrison, President of NGAUS, was presented with Koa bowl. MAJ. GEN. DONALD W. McGOWAN, Chief of NGB, receives lei Hawaiian style at luau while Mrs. McGowan looks on. (Pictures from the 1960 December The Hawaii Guardsman) The 82nd General Conference of our National Guard Association of the United States is now history. We had two goals as you recall to host the best conference in 82 years, and to assure that all participants have such a good time they would return to Hawaii. Both were successfully accomplished. We seldom realize that Hawaii is such a drawing power. To hold a NGAUS Conference in Hawaii was quite a departure from previous conferences as trans-pacific transportation was introduced for the first time. It costs money. Our efforts were rewarded with some 2,400 attendees from the mainland who answered the call of the 82nd General Conference. Saturday, 1 October 1960-a week before the Conference began. The first group arrived from Delaware with a sprinkling from Virginia. They had chartered an airliner and left Wilmington 29 hours before. They were tired, hut perked up when they were greeted with smiles, leis, music and dancing. This arrival was the prelude to an ever increasing flood of our guests. Most Guardsmen arrived in civilian clothes and it was difficult to recognize them and their Ladies in the crowds that got off the big jet airliners. By trial and error our Welcoming Committee was soon able to pick them out and assemble them for a group picture by the airliner, on to a short hula and eye-opening Tahitian dancing show, and whisked to their hotels. First impressions are lasting. Our guests were delighted at not having to queue up for their room registrations . . . Hawaii Guardsmen met them in the hotel lobbies with their keys enabling all guests to go directly to their room. Their baggage was delivered from the baggage hole of the aircraft to their hotel room. This of course took some doing, but was well worth it. Over and above those with advance reservations several hundreds of people “filtered in” without notice. A great tribute must be paid to Lt. Colonel Forest Hatfield’s Reservations Committee for obtaining accommodations with major hotels in Waikiki averaging over 95% occupancy. 0ur Transportation Committee worked long hours during the weekend preceding the Conference as that was when the flood of arrivals crested with airlines landing way into the wee hours of the morning. 0930 Monday, 10 October 1960. Our splendid 111th Army Band finished its concert right on the dot; Maj. General William H. Harrison, NGAUS President, called the Conference to Order; the colors were posted by HARNG-men from the 613th Ordnance Co. and the national anthem was played. The floor of the Dome was crowded with Delegates at attention; the balcony was well attended. The fulfillment of our four years of effort had begun. Needless to say everyone was well pleased with “morning business sessions only.” (Only one reminder on attendance was necessary!). General Harrison made many additional friends by outlawing neckties with the shirt and trousers uniform. The visiting Ladies were almost overwhelmed by the tours and entertainment that had been arranged for them. The speakers were many and varied. The biggest ovation, a resounding standing ovation, was given our Representative to Congress, Dan Inouye. He threw away his prepared speech and began to orate on the subject of “American Guts.” This was inspired by Khuschev’s inappropriate remarks at the United Nations which were headlined in the morning paper. The response he received was indicative of the firm resolve of Guardsmen the country-wide. Other speakers informed on subjects of professional interest ; Senator Oren Long brought the Guard home to the community; General Lewis B. Hershey of Selective Service again combined hard sense with his inimitable humor. Many spoke in glowing terms of the accomplishments and public service of the Hawaii National Guard. The meat of the Conference was being hammered out in the Resolutions Committee which met concurrently with the business sessions. “Sleep Well, Tonight Your Guard is Awake” was mightily true in a different way as Guardsmen renewed acquaintances in the evenings and explored Hawaii’s night life. Monday night, the 157 Generals and their Ladies attended our Commander-in-Chief’s Reception at Washington Place; Tuesday night some 2,200 attended our cocktail party at the Hawaiian Village Hotel; Wednesday night the Air Guardsmen and USAF personnel went to Hickam AFB for the Hawaii Air Guard/ PACAF jointly hosted party; Thursday night was the fabulous 3,000 attended Ahaaina at Fort DeRussey. To put on this tremendous luau Lt. Colonel Edward Yoshimasu’s Committee started with two huge circus tents, superbly decorated with truckloads of greenery and flowers from Hawaii and Oahu, and finished it off with a terrific pageant produced by Hawaiian Village Hotel’s Howard Morris, which kept our guests spellbound in their seats for three hours. This was the climax of the Conference, and so outstanding it defies duplication. It was interesting to note the relaxation of our guests motivated by traditional Hawaii courtesy, smiles, greetings, informality, and Aloha. Many extended their visits a week or more. Friday, 14 October 1960 the final session was concerned with Committee Reports. There were many sincere Resolutions adopted which were designed to increase our Guard’s capability, the Time and Place Committee recommendation was accepted and the 1962 Conference will he held in Denver, Colorado (1961 in Las Vegas), the Nominations Committee recommended and the Delegates reelected General Harrison as President, and elected other officers and members of the Executive Council. Finally the Hawaii General Arrangements Committee was introduced. This normally is acknowledged by courtesy applause. Hawaii’s efforts were recognized with standing ovations of appreciation. HANG-men from the 199th Support Squadron retired the colors, and General Harrison adjourned the 82nd General Conference Sine Die. Hawaii may well he proud of our efforts and accomplishments. We did host the best Conference in 82 years, and we did favorably expose every visiting Guardsman and his Lady to a memorable visit; many will return to Hawaii, and word of beauty and fun will spread to others all over the United States, Aside from the business accomplished, and satisfied guests, we have also accomplished a community service by hosting perhaps the biggest conference yet held in Hawaii at one time. The 82nd will go down in the annals of history as a successful major accomplishment of the Hawaii National Guard Association and the Hawaii National Guard. We had much fun hosting our guests, did much work, and ACCOMPLISHED OUR MISSION! – 1960 December The Hawaii Guardsman pp. 2-4 & 10