Wingfield Financial Launches $25M Fund II Built on an Operator-Owned Platform

Ashley Clark (Senior Associate), Corrie Lawson (VP), and John R. Clark, Jr. (Principal and Founder)

Unique private equity offering builds on proof of concept with vertically integrated real estate, lending, construction, and business equity model.

Most funds this size call a lender, call a contractor, and call a title company. We built and own that infrastructure ourselves.” — John R. Clark, Jr.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wingfield Financial has launched Wingfield Financial Fund II, a $25 million private equity offering for verified accredited investors seeking access to operator-led, asset-backed investment opportunities across real estate, lending, construction, title, and business equity.

Fund II builds on Wingfield Financial’s first fund, a $1 million offering launched in 2022 that began investor distributions in January 2023. The fund’s distribution structure is designed around preferred returns of 15 percent annually, though past performance is not indicative of future results, and Fund II is a separate, larger vehicle with different scale, market exposure, and execution considerations.

It’s built around a vertically integrated platform comprising four affiliated operating companies: Momentum Mortgage, Radical Restoration, Solution Providers, and Legacy Title. Together, they support acquisition financing, construction and property work, deal sourcing, and transaction closings within a single ecosystem.

“Most funds this size call a lender, call a contractor, and call a title company,” says John R. Clark, Jr., Principal and Founder of Wingfield Financial. “We built and own that infrastructure ourselves. That gives us greater involvement across execution, timing, reporting, and investor communication.”

The structure is designed to address common private investment concerns, including third-party coordination, limited transparency, concentration risk, and passive capital deployment. Fund II expects to allocate capital across sectors, including mortgage, real estate, technology, title, insurance, construction, and distribution.

Curt Anderson, a Fund I investor who subsequently reinvests in Fund II, cites the platform’s operating model as a key factor in his decision. Anderson, a government contractor and real estate investor, first subscribed to Fund I through a self-directed IRA in early 2023 after conducting independent due diligence.

Fund II is structured under Regulation D 506(c) and is available only to verified accredited investors. The offering includes a $100,000 minimum investment, a 36-month minimum hold, a callable option after 48 months, self-directed IRA eligibility through Equity Trust, and investor reporting through an Agora portal.

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About Wingfield Financial

Wingfield Financial is an operator-led private equity platform focused on asset-backed investment opportunities across real estate, lending, construction, title, business equity, and related sectors. The firm is built around a vertically integrated operating model that connects capital deployment with direct execution through affiliated companies, including Momentum Mortgage, Radical Restoration, Solution Providers, and Legacy Title.

Led by Principal Partner John R. Clark, Jr., Wingfield Financial brings more than 30 years of real estate and financial services experience to a platform focused on investor alignment, operational involvement, and long-term value creation.

Accredited investors interested in learning more about Wingfield Financial Fund II may contact John R. Clark, Jr. at jclark@wingfieldfinancial.com or visit wingfieldfinancial.com to request additional information.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offering will be made only pursuant to official offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws. Fund II is available only to verified accredited investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

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