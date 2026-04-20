Mnemo Makes Its Debut at Milan Design Week 2026

Mnemo's flagship photo booth

The AI-powered photo experience is redefining what it means to take a picture

I built Mnemo because I wanted to create a real, slowed-down moment where taking a photograph becomes an act of awareness rather than a reflex.” — Alessandra Allazetta

MILAN, ITALY, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mnemo, a project created by Alessandra Allazetta, debuts today at BASE Milano as part of We Will Design 2026. On show through April 26, Mnemo is an immersive photo experience that uses a proprietary AI algorithm to turn a single shared moment into a one-of-a-kind generative artwork.

Visitors step inside Mnemo’s futuristic circular cabin, answer a series of questions and prompts designed to focus their attention, take a sequence of photographs, and walk away with something they couldn't have anywhere else: a printed photo strip and a personalized color palette generated in real time by the AI, unique to that session and those people.

Mnemo also offers an optional premium add-on: a unique digital artwork that incorporates their actual photograph, generated in the style of a collaborating artist. At launch, that artist is Lorenza Liguori, a digital artist whose visual language shapes the prompts and aesthetic behind each piece.

Where most photo booths produce a memento, Mnemo produces a portrait not just of how someone looks, but of how they were feeling.

The cabin itself holds up to five people at a time and is designed without barriers, making it open to solo visitors and groups alike. Before the shutter fires, participants choose from three moods – introspective, creative, or playful – which shape the prompts they receive and, in turn, influence the visual output the algorithm creates. Each session ends with a printed strip and a digital version of the generated work.

"We are drowning in images but starving for presence," said Alessandra Allazetta, founder of Mnemo. "I built Mnemo because I wanted to create a real, slowed-down moment where taking a photograph becomes an act of awareness rather than a reflex.”

The cabin was designed in collaboration with Thomas Zangaro Studio, whose spatial thinking shaped the physical environment visitors step into. The circular form draws on Space Age references brought into a contemporary context.

"The cabin had to do something very specific: make you forget, for a moment, where you are," said designer Thomas Zangaro. "Every spatial decision, from the shape to the materials to the absence of hard edges, was made in service of that vision. The goal was to design a space where presence becomes possible."

Mnemo is an Exhibit Partner of We Will Design 2026 – Hello Darkness, BASE Milano's annual design program, which this year uses darkness as its central theme, providing an opportunity for reflection and renewal.

Beyond its debut at Milan Design Week, Mnemo is designed to travel. The project is built as a flexible platform for partnerships with brands, cultural institutions, and artists that enables site-specific installations, co-branded experiences, and commissioned formats.

About Mnemo

Mnemo is an experiential photo installation created by Alessandra Allazetta. It combines photography with a proprietary AI system to generate personalized visual outputs from each session. Designed as both an artistic installation and an experiential platform, Mnemo is open to brand partnerships, cultural collaborations, and commissioned activations. — mnemo.photo / @mnemo.photo

About Thomas Zangaro Studio

Thomas Zangaro Studio works at the intersection of interior, product, and exhibition design. The studio's work is built around the idea that design's primary output is experience, not objects.

About BASE Milano

BASE Milano is a cultural center housed in the former Ansaldo industrial complex in Milan. It operates as an open platform where art, business, and social research meet. We Will Design is its annual program during Milan Design Week.

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