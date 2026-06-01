Business Reporter: The AI hiring paradox

TestGorilla research reveals growing AI hiring gap to be filled with real skills verification

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Wouter Durville, CEO of TestGorilla talks about the growing “AI hiring paradox” revealed by new research from TestGorilla, namely that organisations, while urgently seeking AI-fluent employees, struggle to identify candidates with genuine, practical capability. The study, based on responses from nearly 2,000 senior hiring leaders across the US and UK, found that 53 per cent of managers now prioritise AI fluency over deep domain expertise. Yet despite this demand, 59 per cent of organisations reported making a poor AI hire within the past year.According to TestGorilla, the problem stems from an overreliance on superficial hiring signals. Candidates are increasingly able to demonstrate familiarity with AI terminology such as “agentic workflows,” “RAG” and “prompt chaining” without possessing the hands-on skills needed to apply those concepts effectively in the workplace. The research also found that many organisations still leave AI assessment entirely to hiring managers, creating inconsistency and increasing the likelihood that confidence is mistaken for competence. “The era of subjective AI hiring must end,” said Wouter Durville. “A major improvement is not to ask more probing questions about self-reported usage. It’s to stop treating self-reports as evidence at all and start requiring demonstration during the hiring process that candidates can build AI workflows.” To address this challenge, TestGorilla has introduced a Five-Pillar Framework focused on applied AI use, digital agility, systems thinking, responsible ethics and collaboration, helping organisations shift from conversation-based hiring to measurable verification of AI capability.To learn more about TestGorilla’s Five-Pillar Framework, read the article. About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About TestGorillaTestGorilla is a skills-based hiring platform helping organizations find and hire the right people faster, fairer and without the bias of CVs – offering 350 plus science-backed assessments, more than 100 AI interviews, resume scoring, and role simulations. TestGorilla gives hiring teams everything they need to evaluate talent on what actually matters: proven ability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.