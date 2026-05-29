U.S. Customs and Border Protection June recruitment events

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is launching a nationwide recruitment effort in June, offering job seekers the opportunity to explore careers in law enforcement, border security, and mission support. The agency will host six recruitment events throughout the month, including virtual webinars and in-person expos.

CBP is seeking candidates for a range of positions, including officers, agents, and professionals in fields such as intelligence, technology, and administration. The agency’s mission includes intercepting illicit narcotics, combating human smuggling, and preventing the entry of dangerous individuals into the United States. Officers and agents also facilitate legitimate trade and travel, which CBP says is vital to the nation’s economic security.

Recruiters will be available at each event to answer questions and provide information about available positions. Registration is open for the following events:

CBP offers comprehensive training, competitive pay and benefits, and opportunities for career advancement. New officers and agents may be eligible for incentive payments of up to $60,000 for certain positions and locations. Additional information about benefits is available at join.cbp.gov.

For more information on CBP careers, connect with a recruiter online, check out CBP’s event calendar to find an upcoming recruitment event, visit the CBP Careers website, and follow @CBPJobs on X, Instagram, Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.