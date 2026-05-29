U.S. Border Patrol marks 102 years of defending America’s borders

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection honors the 102nd birthday of the U.S. Border Patrol — 102 years of grit, sacrifice, and relentless service protecting the American people and defending the homeland.

Since May 28, 1924, Border Patrol agents have stood watch on the front lines of national security. Through deserts, mountains, rivers, and remote terrain, generations of agents have answered the call to secure America’s borders and uphold the rule of law.

Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, illegal crossings and apprehensions have dropped to levels not seen in American history. Border Patrol apprehensions along the southwest border under his leadership average less than 300 per day—a 95% decrease from the Biden administration—while, in April, agents recorded their 12th consecutive month of zero releases into the interior of the United States. Southwest border apprehensions continue tracking toward historic levels, proving that when consequences are restored and agents are empowered to enforce the law, illegal migration drops.

“For 102 years, Border Patrol agents have stood between this country and the threats seeking to exploit our borders,” said U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Today, because of their sacrifice and commitment, America is safer, stronger, and more secure. President Trump made clear that the era of open borders is over, and our agents delivered. This administration will continue backing the brave men and women of the Border Patrol as they carry out one of the most important missions in federal law enforcement.”

“The Border Patrol was created to defend this nation’s borders and protect the American people. That mission has never changed,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “What’s changed is that our agents are finally empowered to do the job again. The men and women of the Border Patrol took on the worst border crisis in our nation’s history — and won. They proved that when America enforces consequences, supports law enforcement, and puts America first, operational control is possible.”

From dismantling cartel operations and interdicting deadly narcotics to protecting communities across the country, Border Patrol agents continue to meet every challenge head-on with courage, professionalism, and unwavering resolve.

As the Border Patrol celebrates 102 years of service, CBP honors the agents, families, and support personnel whose dedication and sacrifice continue to secure the homeland and defend the American people.