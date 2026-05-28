Prime Minister Carney concludes visit to New York City positioning Canada as an investment hub

CANADA, May 28 - The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more competitive, more resilient Canadian economy. We are catalysing $1 trillion of investment in Canada over the next five years in energy, transportation, data, and defence.

To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, visited New York City where he met with investors – including top CEOs, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and capital managers – to position Canada as a premier destination for new investment.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister delivered remarks and participated in a featured conversation at the Economic Club of New York. He outlined Canada’s economic strategy of building strength at home and diversifying partnerships abroad, including a new economic and security partnership with the United States.

Canada’s new government is building a stronger, more competitive, more resilient economy. Central to the mission is catalysing unprecedented levels of new investment. To that end, the Prime Minister is acting decisively to position Canada as a stable, reliable partner with ambition to build.

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“Canada has what the world wants. We’re an energy superpower with access to 1.5 billion consumers around the world through our free trade agreements, and we’re projected to have the second-fastest growth in the G7 this year and next. Canada’s new government is capitalising on these advantages to drive billions in new investment into Canada. These investments will make us a stronger partner to our allies abroad, including the United States, and build a stronger, more prosperous economy for all Canadians.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

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