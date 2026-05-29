Foxwell Expands Professional Diagnostic Lineup with New NT919 BT Scan Tool

Foxwell NT919 BT Bi-Directional OBD2 Scanner with Full System Diagnostics

FOXWELL launches the new NT919 BT bidirectional scan tool with full-system diagnostics, ECU coding, CAN FD & DoIP support for modern vehicle repair.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foxwell has officially introduced the new NT919 BT automotive diagnostic scan tool, further expanding its professional diagnostic lineup for independent repair shops, mobile technicians, and advanced DIY users.

As modern vehicles become increasingly dependent on electronic control systems, the automotive repair industry is rapidly shifting from basic code reading toward full-system diagnostics and bidirectional testing across multiple control modules.

Against this backdrop, demand continues to grow for advanced diagnostic tools that support newer communication protocols such as CAN FD and DoIP while offering deeper vehicle-level diagnostic capabilities.

Growing Demand for Advanced Multi-System Diagnostics

Within the independent repair market, a clear trend is emerging: diagnostic tools are evolving from simple fault-code readers into comprehensive vehicle diagnostic platforms capable of analyzing the entire vehicle system.

Foxwell NT919 BT supports full-system scanning across major vehicle modules, including Engine, Transmission, ABS, SRS, BCM, HVAC, Steering, and more. The tool provides live data stream analysis, module status monitoring, and vehicle health reports, helping technicians identify root causes more efficiently instead of relying solely on surface-level trouble codes.

This workflow aligns more closely with today’s repair environment, where diagnostics are increasingly driven by real-time data analysis rather than symptom-based troubleshooting alone.

Bidirectional Control Becoming Essential in Modern Repair

In real-world repair scenarios, reading fault codes alone is often no longer enough to diagnose complex vehicle issues. More technicians are relying on bidirectional control functions to actively command vehicle components and verify system operation in real time.

Bi directional scan tool NT919 BT supports active tests for multiple systems and components, including radiator fans, fuel injectors, relays, lighting systems, ABS functions, and more. By sending commands directly to supported vehicle systems, technicians can confirm component response without unnecessary disassembly or parts replacement.

Many professional technicians now view this type of “verification-based diagnostics” as an increasingly important method for improving repair efficiency and reducing misdiagnosis.

ECU Coding and the Shift Toward Software-Driven Vehicles

As vehicle electronic architectures continue to evolve, ECU coding and module configuration functions are becoming more important in modern repair workflows.

Foxwell NT919 BT supports offline ECU coding, VIN writing, and basic adaptation functions for supported vehicle models. These capabilities can assist with module initialization, replacement matching, and configuration adjustments after repairs or component replacement.

For Volkswagen Group vehicles, the tool also provides guided V.A.G service functions designed to simplify complex matching, adaptation, and calibration procedures through step-by-step instructions.

This reflects a broader industry trend in which automotive repair is gradually transitioning from purely mechanical work toward software and electronic system integration.

New Communication Protocols Are Reshaping Vehicle Diagnostics

New-generation communication standards such as CAN FD and DoIP are being adopted across more vehicle platforms to improve data transmission efficiency and diagnostic performance.

NT919 BT supports both CAN FD and DoIP protocols, including compatibility with:

- CAN FD platforms used by GM, Chrysler, Porsche, and newer Volkswagen models

- DoIP communication systems found in BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Nissan, and other modern vehicles

The tool also supports gateway access for selected FCA and Renault vehicles, reflecting the industry’s ongoing shift toward more secure vehicle communication systems.

Diagnostic Tools Continue Evolving for Independent Repair Networks

Foxwell positions the NT919 BT as part of its broader strategy to make professional-level diagnostics more accessible to independent repair shops, mobile technicians, and serious vehicle owners.

Built on an Android-based wireless platform, the tool integrates multiple service and diagnostic functions into a single device, including maintenance resets, live data analysis, bidirectional testing, ECU coding, and diagnostic reporting.

According to Foxwell, tools like the NT919 BT play an increasingly important role in supporting the growth of independent repair networks by helping shops complete more daily diagnostic and maintenance tasks in-house while reducing overall vehicle service costs for consumers — particularly as modern automotive electronics continue to evolve.

About Foxwell

Foxwell is a global provider of professional automotive diagnostic and maintenance solutions. Focused on innovation, accessibility, and ease of use, Foxwell serves DIY users, independent technicians, repair shops, and fleet operators across more than 150 countries and regions worldwide.

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