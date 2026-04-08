Foxwell Launches RT280 Series, Expanding Thermal Imaging Product Line

Foxwell RT280 Series (RT280 & RT280 PRO) in Workshop

Foxwell launches RT280 Series thermal imaging cameras globally, including the standard RT280 and flagship RT280 PRO.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foxwell, a professional automotive diagnostic and inspection equipment brand, has expanded its professional thermal imaging portfolio with the global introduction of the RT280 Series. Comprising two models—the entry-level RT280 and the feature-rich RT280 PRO.

This release helps technicians identify thermal anomalies faster, locate hidden faults, and perform more accurate on-site diagnostics even in complex working environments.

From High-End Devices to Everyday Inspection Tools

Historically, thermal imaging devices have been concentrated in the high-end professional market, limited by cost and usability barriers, resulting in low adoption for routine inspections.

However, as inspection frequency increases and on-site efficiency demands rise, the market is increasingly seeking solutions that balance performance and ease of use.

The Foxwell thermal imaging camera RT280 series is launched in this context, designed to help users rapidly detect temperature irregularities, pinpoint hidden issues, and improve the consistency and efficiency of field diagnostics.

Two-Tier Product Strategy for Different User Needs

Foxwell has adopted a tiered product strategy:

· RT280 targets high-frequency daily inspection scenarios, emphasizing a balance between core performance and operational efficiency.

· RT280 PRO offers enhanced imaging capability and on-site validation, suitable for more complex diagnostic environments.

Both models are designed around the principle of reducing usage barriers while improving on-site judgment efficiency.

Key specifications include:

· RT280: Infrared resolution of 120×90, enhanced to 240×180 with TISR super-resolution technology.

· RT280 PRO: Infrared resolution of 256×192, enhanced to 512×384 for higher precision imaging.

Multi-Scenario Applications

Whether inspecting engine bay heat issues in vehicles or detecting leaks in residential heating pipes, the RT280 series offers industry-leading versatility with a wide temperature detection range of -4°F to 1022°F and ±2% accuracy.

The 42°×56° field of view (PRO model) ensures broader coverage per scan, significantly improving on-site operational efficiency.

Typical application scenarios include:

· Automotive Diagnostics: Engine compartment temperature anomalies, cooling system faults, electrical hotspot detection

· Electrical Inspection: Overheating risks in distribution panels and terminal connections

· HVAC Inspection: Pipe, compressor, and airflow irregularities

· Building Inspection: Wall leaks, insulation defects, and underfloor heating issues

From Device Performance to Inspection Workflow

Foxwell emphasizes that its product development is evolving from optimizing individual device performance to designing end-to-end solutions tailored to actual inspection workflows.

The RT280 series helps users rely less on subjective judgment, enabling standardized and visualized decision-making across automotive, industrial, HVAC, and building inspection applications.

Looking forward, Foxwell will continue iterating its thermal imaging and diagnostic product lineup based on user feedback and industry trends, deepening research in intelligent inspection tools to provide reliable solutions for modern maintenance needs and future-proofed professional workflows.

Industry Context: From Experience-Based to Data-Driven Inspection

The launch comes amid a wider industry transition toward digital and visual diagnostics.

As inspection tasks become more complex and frequent, tools that can provide immediate, interpretable data are increasingly valued over those that rely heavily on operator experience.

Foxwell believes thermal imaging will play a growing role in this transition, particularly in improving efficiency, reducing diagnostic errors, and enabling earlier detection of potential failures.

About Foxwell

Foxwell is a brand focused on the R&D of automotive diagnostic and inspection equipment, dedicated to providing easy-to-use and reliable smart diagnostic tools worldwide. Its product line includes professional OBD2 scanners, battery testers, and high-performance thermal imagers, serving over 100 countries and regions. Foxwell products are widely used in automotive repair, industrial inspection, and household maintenance.

Official Website: https://www.foxwelldiag.com/

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