HHS Welcomes 10 New States into CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Program

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in partnership with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), today announced the addition of 10 new states into the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Medicaid Demonstration Program: Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Washington, and West Virginia. The CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Program provides states with sustainable funding that expands access to comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder treatment and recovery support services, strengthening behavioral health systems nationwide.

“Every American deserves access to effective mental health and addiction treatment,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “By bringing 10 new states into the CCBHC Demonstration Program, we are expanding coordinated treatment services in communities across the country. This program strengthens behavioral health systems, advances President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative, and helps us Make America Healthy Again.”

“CCBHCs are an integral part of our work to achieve the Great American Recovery by making addiction care accessible for anyone who is ready to get help,” said White House Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery Kathryn Burgum. “These comprehensive clinics provide or arrange a full continuum of services for the chronic disease of addiction, helping to ensure that recovery is included in whole-person health, and that individuals are supported at every stage of their journey—from early engagement and treatment to long-term recovery support.”

Since the program’s launch in 2017, when 66 CCBHCs began operating across eight states, the model has grown significantly. Today, more than 500 CCBHCs operate in 46 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. This includes CCBHCs that are supported through SAMHSA expansion grants in addition to CCBHCs supported by state Medicaid programs or the CCBHC Demonstration.

With today’s announcement, 31 of the 46 states with CCBHCs will support the CCBHC model through their Medicaid programs or the CCBHC Demonstration. This support through Medicaid is important as it provides an ongoing source of funding beyond time limited grant funding. The Demonstration pays CCBHCs for the estimated cost of providing CCBHC services using a Medicaid prospective payment system. This model helps ensure that CCBHCs receive sufficient payment to provide the services their communities need. This payment system also helps ensure that CCBHCs can provide a comprehensive range of services that lower cost and meet national standards.

“Mental health and substance abuse issues destroy lives, tear families apart, and impose enormous costs on communities all across this country,” said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. “This expansion of the CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Model will give 10 more states the support they need to heal those wounds by providing high-quality, coordinated, person-centered care that prioritizes treatment, recovery, and crisis response.”

“CCBHCs have dramatically increased access, offering a standard for comprehensive, integrated behavioral health care that helps ensure that individuals receive timely, coordinated, and compassionate care,” said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher D. Carroll. “SAMHSA remains committed to strengthening and expanding this model as a cornerstone of the nation’s behavioral health system.”

Prior to selection into the program, states take part in a one-year planning phase funded by SAMHSA. During this phase, states certify clinics as CCBHCs, establish prospective payment systems for Medicaid services, and prepare applications for participation in the four-year demonstration program.

CCBHCs must meet federal standards for timely access and scope of services. They are required to provide 24/7 crisis care, timely outpatient services, and access to a comprehensive range of services with care coordination as needed. Clinics must also incorporate evidence-based practices informed by community needs assessments and serve anyone seeking mental health or substance use care, regardless of ability to pay, residence, or age, including developmentally appropriate services for children and youth.

CCBHCs comprehensive range of treatment and recovery services also supports President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative – a new, national response to the disease of addiction that will save lives, restore families, and strengthen our communities by creating stronger coordination across government, the healthcare sector, faith communities, and the private sector.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.