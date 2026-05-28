Expanding Mental Health Support for Children and Families through Teleconsultation

When a child is struggling with anxiety, depression, or behavioral changes, parents often turn first to someone they already know and trust—a pediatrician, family doctor, or other primary care provider. Pregnant and postpartum women facing a mental health challenge also frequently seek help from their OB/GYN or primary care provider first, before ever seeing a behavioral health specialist.

That’s why it is so important to equip frontline providers with the tools, training, and support they need to recognize and address mental health concerns early and, when needed, connect families to expert care sooner.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) supports teleconsultation programs across the country that help providers respond more quickly and confidently to the mental health needs of children, pregnant women, and new mothers. These efforts support the Great American Recovery Initiative and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ broader work to improve children’s health and strengthen access to behavioral health care for families nationwide.

Thoughtful, individualized, and evidence-based treatment plans for children, pregnant women, and mothers are paramount. This includes shared and informed decisions about stronger connections to psychotherapy, family support, healthy foods, exercise, community resources, and psychiatric medications when appropriate.

Supporting Children and Families

HRSA’s Pediatric Mental Health Care Access (PMHCA) Program helps connect pediatricians and other pediatric health professionals to behavioral health specialists to assess symptoms, carefully consider treatment options, and refer patients to services and behavioral health providers as needed.

HRSA funds 54 PMHCA programs serving 46 states, the District of Columbia, two Tribes, and six territories. Most PMHCA programs offer phone or online consultation services that let providers connect directly with psychiatric specialists at no cost and often within one business day.

For a pediatrician in a rural community or a provider caring for children with limited access to specialty services, this support makes a real difference. Quick access to expert guidance can help children receive care earlier, before challenges become more serious or escalate into a crisis.

PMHCA programs also help providers:

Conduct more thorough diagnostic assessments before medication is initiated

Consider treatment and support options carefully

Connect families to therapy, parenting supports, and community services

Offer guidance on medication selection, dosing, and monitoring when needed

This program is designed to strengthen care for the whole child, support evidence-based care, and help providers manage complex cases.

Supporting Mental Health During and After Pregnancy

Mental health conditions during pregnancy and in the postpartum period can affect not only mothers but also babies, children, and entire families.

HRSA’s Screening and Treatment for Maternal Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders (MMHSUD) Program helps providers caring for pregnant and postpartum women access psychiatric consultation, training, technical assistance, and referral support focused on maternal mental health and substance use concerns.

MMHSUD programs currently operate in 13 states, and demand is rapidly increasing. From Fiscal Year 2024 to 2025, the number of participating providers nearly doubled. More than 6,000 providers are now using MMHSUD teleconsultation and training services.

Participating providers report increased confidence in their ability to:

Screen for mental health concerns during and after pregnancy

Assess symptoms and address behavioral health concerns

Better connect patients to treatment and support services

Programs like MMHSUD can help providers connect patients to counseling, support services, and community resources earlier, improving access to care during a critical time for mothers and babies.

Building Stronger Systems of Care

Programs like PMHCA and MMHSUD can strengthen the behavioral health workforce and improve behavioral health outcomes by giving frontline providers access to expert guidance, training, and referral resources.

They also help improve coordination between primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, and community organizations, making it easier for families to find the care and support they need. When health professionals have better tools and stronger connections to behavioral health experts, families are more likely to receive earlier, more coordinated, and more individualized care leading to better outcomes.

HRSA and SAMHSA collaborate to strengthen pediatric and maternal mental health by expanding access to integrated behavioral health services, supporting the workforce, and promoting early intervention and community-based care for children, mothers, and families. These programs show how innovative partnerships at the federal, state, and local levels and integrated teleconsultation services can expand access to evidence-based behavioral health care, especially in rural communities, across the country.