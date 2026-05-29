UNESCO statement on strikes in the Kyiv region

In the context of the recent escalation of the war in Ukraine following the invasion by the Russian Federation, UNESCO is deeply alarmed by the reported aerial strikes over the weekend, notably in the Kyiv region, which resulted in reported severe damage to more than 10 cultural institutions and 2 educational and research facilities, as well as media outlets. UNESCO expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and its support to all those affected.

Among the monuments reported to be affected, three are located within the buffer zone of the UNESCO World Heritage site and the immediate vicinity of the cultural property under Enhanced Protection, “Kyiv: Saint-Sophia Cathedral and Related Monastic Buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra » : the National Academy of Music of Ukraine, the Central Post Office (Postal Station) and the Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

UNESCO condemns attacks against cultural property, educational institutions, students, education personnel and media professionals protected under international law. Damage to such institutions deprives communities of access to culture, education, and shared spaces that are essential for recovery and social cohesion.

UNESCO stands ready to support relevant authorities in assessing damage to cultural and educational institutions and identifying urgent measures within its mandate.

