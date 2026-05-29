UNESCO expresses its grave concern over recent developments affecting higher education institutions in the Middle East

Educational institutions must remain spaces dedicated to knowledge and international cooperation. UNESCO acknowledges the efforts undertaken to ensure the safety and continuity of higher education and calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, notably United Nations Security Council Resolution 2601.

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