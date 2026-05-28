MPD Makes Arrests in Southwest Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces two arrests in an armed carjacking that occurred in Southwest.

On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the victim, who is a rideshare driver, and the suspects were inside of a stopped vehicle in the 2100 block of 1st Street, Southwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, struck the victim, and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, US Park Police Officers located the vehicle and arrested 20-year-old Ge’onnie Fields, of Southeast, DC, and a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC. As a result of Carjacking Task Forces investigation, they both were charged with Armed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for this offense.

MPD would like to thank members of the US Park Police for their assistance in this case.

CCN: 26071756

###