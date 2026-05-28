Chief of Police Announces a Juvenile Curfew Zone

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the establishment of a Juvenile Curfew Zone.

Mayor’s Order 2026-086 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to designate a Juvenile Curfew Zone, applicable to a group of at least nine youth, in an area at risk for disorderly conduct by youth.

For the map of the juvenile curfew zone, visit MPD’s Designated Juvenile Curfew Zones webpage.

The perimeter of the U Street Corridor Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

V Street from 15th St to Vermont Ave, NW

Vermont Avenue to Florida Avenue, NW

Florida Avenue to 9th Street, NW

9th Street to Barry Pllace, NW

Barry Place to Georgia Avenue NW

To the east:

7th Street from T Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Georgia Avenue from Florida Avenue to Barry Pllace, NW

To the south:

T Street from 15th Street to 7th Street, NW

To the west:

15th Street from V Street to T Street, NW

This Curfew Zone will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, Friday, May 29, Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Within a Juvenile Curfew Zone, persons under 18 are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine (9) or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

MPD reminds the public that a citywide curfew is in effect for all juveniles under 18 beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

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