State Senate Advances Bill to Protect Utility Workers from Assault

Sacramento, CA – In a unanimous vote, the State Senate today advanced SB 1330, which places utility workers in the same class as other protected public service professionals and officials, ensuring they receive the same level of security under the law. Specifically, it would make an assault or battery committed against a utility worker who is engaged in the performance of their duties punishable by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year and/or by a fine not exceeding $2,000.

“We rely on utility workers to support the health, safety, and economic vitality of our communities, and it is due time that we support them in creating safe work environments to perform their duties,” said Senator Jesse Arreguín, Chair of the Public Safety Committee. “SB 1330 expands existing protections to include utility workers, creating a vital deterrence against assault and harassment.”

The bill previously unanimously passed the Public Safety Committee shortly after a serious incident that took place involving a Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) worker in El Dorado County, resulting in four people being shot. On March 12, PG&E contractors were setting up to do routine work in Camino when a nearby resident confronted them, shooting one of the workers. El Dorado County Sheriff deputies responded, and despite attempts to deescalate the situation, the suspect engaged in a shootout, injuring two deputies before being shot and arrested. Everyone injured was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is one of over 450 incidents of violence or threats against utility workers of California’s major utility companies since 2024. Such incidents have been on the rise since the introduction of Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). SB 1330 aims to create a safer working environment for utility employees, ensuring they can carry out their duties without fear of assault or harassment.

“Providing reliable infrastructure to Californians can be a risky job for our utility workers, from high-voltage exposure to storm response in dangerous conditions,” said Bob Dean, Business Manager, IBEW Local 1245. “These frontline workers should never have to face violence from the very people they’re there to serve. We thank the Senate for advancing SB 1330 to better protect the men and women who keep our communities running.”

The bill is supported by a large coalition of utility companies and labor groups, including the California State Association of Electrical Workers (Co-Sponsor), Coalition of California Utility Employees (Co-Sponsor), California Federation of Labor Unions, California Civil Liberties Association, San Diego Gas and Electric, AFSCME, East Bay Municipal Utility District, Engineers and Scientists of California, and IFPTE Local 20.