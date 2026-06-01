Cervantes’ Bill Aims to Safeguard California Residents from the Unchecked Expansion of Private Detention…

(SACRAMENTO) – Senate Bill 1367–Prohibiting Zoning for Detention Centers by Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside)–was approved Tuesday by the Senate. The legislation would prohibit new land-use authorizations in a manner that allows the construction of a detention facility or a change of use that permits the use of an existing building as a detention center.

“California has a responsibility to ensure that its land use policies do not enable human rights abuses, including the repurposing of warehouses to detention centers. We must prevent these improper uses that impact those being detained,” explained Senator Cervantes.

Seven California private detention facilities, long a source of concern for immigrant rights advocates, legal service providers, and community members, operate on behalf of the federal government. The Trump Administration has been pursuing an expansion of mass detention centers on an unprecedented scale, and the Department of Homeland Security is working to purchase nearly 25 warehouses nationwide; they would house anywhere from 1,500 to 10,000 people each. Facilities that are unsuitable for holding people, whether for short or long periods, can strain local infrastructure and pose serious risks to the well-being of detainees. These detention systems, which have existed for generations, are evolving into even more troubling and abusive environments.

SB 1367 aims to safeguard California residents from unchecked expansion of private detention facilities, especially those ill-equipped for long-term human habitation. It affirms the state’s fundamental responsibility to ensure that land use policies do not contribute to human rights abuses.

“We have seen firsthand the inhumane conditions inside these facilities and the lasting harm they cause. Detention centers do not keep our communities safe; they bring more agents, more surveillance, and more violence into neighborhoods that are already directly impacted,” said Hector Pereyra, Political Manager for Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, sponsors of SB 1367. “We are proud to see the Senate pass SB 1367, a meaningful step toward ensuring that the expansion of detention facilities does not further harm our communities. At a time when immigrant families continue to face fear, separation, and incarceration, this bill reflects a growing recognition that our local land use policies should not facilitate the growth of detention infrastructure.”

Read more about the bill here. SB 1367 now heads to the State Assembly.

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