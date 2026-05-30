Senator Smallwood-Cuevas Releases Statement on Senate Passage of SB 1203: Stand for Security Act

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles) today released the following statement on the State Senate's passage of SB 1203: Stand for Security Act — landmark legislation to modernize training standards for California's more than 330,000 licensed private security officers:

“This week’s vote is a win for every security officer asked to stand on the frontlines of public safety without the tools to do it safely.

"California's 330,000 licensed security officers currently out-number sworn police officers by nearly four to one. They respond to mental health crises, substance use emergencies, and escalating conflicts every day — often alone and before law enforcement arrives. They deserve more than a uniform and a liability waiver.

"SB 1203 changes that. The bill requires live, in-person de-escalation training; reviews of wages and working conditions; strengthened employer accountability; and implicit bias monitoring in the field.

"The world is coming to California. Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the FIFA World Cup, and my district will be at the center of that activity. If we are going to build the largest security deployment in California’s history, we have a responsibility to build the best trained security workforce in the nation. That legacy will outlast the Games.

"I am proud to carry this bill alongside SEIU California, which has spent 25 years fighting for the dignity and safety of security officers. Their partnership reflects what this moment requires: Labor, policy, and community working together to raise standards for workers who have been overlooked for too long.

"I remain committed to working through any outstanding concerns as this bill moves through the Assembly. Security officers deserve preparation and dignity, and the public deserves confidence that the people standing on the frontlines of safety are equipped for the realities of a modern-day California. This week, the Senate agreed through their vote to approve SB 1203."

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas represents the 28th Senate District, which includes the communities of South Los Angeles, Mid City, Culver City, West Los Angeles, Century City and Downtown Los Angeles. Senator Smallwood-Cuevas spent more than two decades serving as a worker rights and racial equity advocate before her election to the State Senate. She resides in the View Park community of South Los Angeles with her family.

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