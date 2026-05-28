Ammons Passes Resolution Encouraging Four-Day Workweek

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, led a resolution on the House floor in favor of workplaces transitioning to a four-day workweek, allowing for staff at all levels to develop a more sustainable work-life balance.

“A five-day workweek is completely excessive in a time where we’re seeing impressive rates of employee efficiency across the board,” said Ammons. “We live in a country where we’re expected to live to work, but we need to transition to working to live. We are so much more than our professional lives, and more personal time can actually fuel our professional success.”

Ammons championed House Resolution 635, which calls on the state of Illinois to invest in its workplaces and support the Illinois workforce in transitioning to a four-day workweek to increase work productivity and quality across the state.

The resolution also recommends beginning this transition with pilot programs across the state and across different professional fields for the purpose of studying the benefits and effects of switching from a five-day workweek to a four-day workweek.

“The way our workforce is structured is changing, from fully remote positions to pre-planned work-from-home schedules. We should be embracing this change, ensuring our quality of life,” said Ammons. “A four-day workweek is a step in the right direction to both preserve productivity and improve our livelihoods.”