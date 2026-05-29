Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission to meet June 9-10 virtually

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene June 9 and 10 for a virtual meeting.

On June 9, commissioners will hold a work session from 1-3 p.m. providing background on agency operations.

On June 10, commissioners will convene an executive session at 8:30 a.m. virtually to discuss acquisition priorities and opportunities, and potential litigation. The Executive Session will be held pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(e) and (h) and is closed to the public.

A business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. virtually and will be open to the public. All public commission meetings are streamed live to YouTube.

Anyone may attend or listen to the business meeting; instructions on how to listen will be posted on the commission web page prior to the meeting. The business meeting includes time for informal public comment not related to items on the agenda.

Registration is required to speak during the informal public comment portion. Register online by 5 p.m. on June 9 to speak at the virtual meeting. Time per speaker is limited to three minutes. Please submit written public comments by 5 p.m. June 5 to OPRCpubliccomment@oprd.oregon.gov.

The full agenda and supporting documents are posted on the commission web page. Notable requests:



Request to approve agency budget request for 2027-2029.

Request to approve easement to Idaho Power for Boardman to Hemingway project.

Request to approve construction contracts for Silver Falls and Smith Rock.

Request to approve adoption of proposed amendments to rules regarding County Opportunity Grants.

Request to open rulemaking for amendments to archaeological permit rules to update dispute resolution process.

Request to open rulemaking for amendments to Local Government Grant program to update matching requirements as required by SB 1585 .

Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Jayme Jones, commission assistant, at least three days in advance at jayme.jones@oprd.oregon.gov or 971-707-2175.