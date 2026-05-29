Older Americans Month: How ODHS supports older adults year-round

As Older Americans Month comes to a close, it’s a good time to highlight support available to older adults in living healthy, safe and connected lives. At the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), we’re committed to strengthening our programs that support the well-being of older Oregonians year-round. Here are a few key areas we’re focusing on, and how you can help yourself or someone you care about stay healthy and engaged.

Social isolation and loneliness

In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General declared social isolation and loneliness a national epidemic. More than one in three older adults report feeling lonely, and about one in four people age 65 and older are socially isolated. These experiences not only affect mood and mental health, but they increase the risk of stroke, heart disease, dementia, depression and anxiety. The health impact of chronic isolation is comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Because the effects are so serious, ODHS is prioritizing work to reduce social isolation and loneliness for older adults statewide. Eligible Oregonians* have received robotic companion pets and tablets called GrandPads. GrandPads are simple, secure tablets designed for people who want an easy way to connect with others and explore online resources. We also support access to GetSetUp, an online learning platform offering free community groups and classes ranging from cooking and hobbies to health and online security.

If you or someone you know is experiencing loneliness, the National Institute on Aging’s booklet “Understanding Loneliness and Social Isolation: How to Stay Connected” is a resource that teaches people about the risks of social isolation and how to stay connected. You can also call Oregon’s Senior Loneliness Line, which is operated by Lines for Life, at 1‑800‑282‑7035. This free, confidential support line is available to anyone age 60 or older, with counselors who speak both English and Spanish.

Vaccines

Vaccination continues to be one of the best ways to reduce the risk of complications from respiratory illnesses such as flu, COVID‑19 and RSV. This Older Americans Month, ODHS encourages older Oregonians to talk with their health care provider about which vaccines are right for them — especially as we head toward the next respiratory season.

Most vaccines are covered by health insurance, including Medicare. To learn which vaccines are currently recommended for older adults and where to get them in Oregon, visit the Oregon Health Authority vaccinations webpage.

Evidence-based health promotion

Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for Oregonians aged 65 and older, but they can be prevented. Evidence-based programs across the state help older adults improve balance, mobility, and confidence, significantly reducing fall risk.

Beyond fall prevention, Oregon also offers evidence-based programs that support people in managing conditions like arthritis, diabetes and pre-diabetes. These programs are designed to help older adults stay active, healthy and independent.

To find an evidence-based program near you, visit the Oregon Wellness Network or connect with your local Area Agency on Aging through the ADRC.

Dementia and brain health

Research continues to show that healthy lifestyle choices, such as staying active, eating well, managing chronic conditions and staying socially connected, can help reduce the risk of dementia and support brain health throughout life.

To advance this work, ODHS and the Oregon Health Authority have partnered to launch the Oregon State Plan on Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Brain Health. This statewide framework focuses on improving the lives of people living with dementia and their caregivers while empowering all Oregonians to care for their brain health. The plan expands access to practical tools, resources, and information so people can become champions of their own cognitive wellbeing.

Abuse prevention and reporting

The Respect educational campaign aims to inform people about how to recognize and report abuse of older adults. It focuses on equipping individuals who identify as LGBTQIA2S+ with the information they need as they are among the populations at higher risk of abuse. In addition, it provides information about individuals’ rights if they are residents of a licensed long-term care setting. Also at higher risk are people living with HIV in long-term care settings.

Recent reports show that abuse victims who made a report of abuse to ODHS’ Adult Protective Services include significantly more women than men, with a small but important number of people identifying as transgender or nonbinary, and the majority of alleged victims were older than 65. Through visibility and education Respect campaign promotes safety and dignity for all older adults. Abuse or suspected abuse can be reported in person at or by calling local offices that serve older adults and people with disabilities and through the 1-855-503-SAFE abuse reporting line. Learn more about recognizing and reporting abuse on the ODHS website.

Free Medicare help

Oregon’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program is a free statewide resource that equips Medicare beneficiaries and their families with information to make confident choices about their Medicare coverage. SHIBA also provides information to help protect older adults from Medicare scams and fraud. Call SHIBA at 800-722-4134 (toll-free) or visit the SHIBA website to get help.

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*GrandPads, robotic companion pets and access to GetSetUp are available to older adults who qualify for Medicaid long-term services and supports through the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities. If you are interested in any of these programs, please contact your case manager at your local Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) office or your case manager at your local government office offering senior and disabilities services. Local office information can be found on the ODHS Office Finder webpage.