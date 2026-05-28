Magnuson Park Building 2 & 138 Roofing Projects Update

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) contracted with Queen City Sheet Metal & Roofing Inc. to repair the roofs on Building #2 and Building #138 at Magnuson Park. The roof work on Building #138 is in progress, with repair work needed to the underside of the building to commence on Monday, June 1.

Building 138 is located at the 74th St. NE entry into Magnuson Park. The building spans the main entrance of the park and the structural repair work will require closure of the main park entrance and detours.

Closure of the 74th NE entrance begins Monday, June 1 at 6 am and ends no later than Thursday, June 4 at 5 pm. The contractor will open the 74th St. NE entry for the weekend traffic and resume closure on Monday, June 8 at 6 am and finish no later than Wednesday, June 10 at 5 pm. Detours will be put in place at the 74th St. NE entrance during this closure.

SPR worked quickly to expand the scope of Building #138 roofing project to remove the structurally deficient ceiling that extends over the entry. This work is essential for long-term maintenance and safety. The work on Building #2 is currently in progress and will be completed in July 2026.

For more information and updates on the projects please contact Myles Long at Myles.Long@seattle.gov.