Seattle Parks and Recreation Closes Portion of Hubbard Homestead Park for Sports Court Improvements

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is closing the basketball court and area around the court at Hubbard Homestead Park on Monday, June 1, 2026 for construction of a new sports court. The contractor, LW Sundstrom, anticipates the project will be complete by late July 2026.

SPR worked with One Roof Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena, to expand the existing basketball court and create this new paved sports court with basketball hoops and goals at each end. This project provides increased opportunities for outdoor recreation with multiple uses for the current basketball court.

Hubbard Homestead Park is in the Northgate neighborhood at 11203 5th Ave NE. The recently renovated play area that opened in March 2026 will remain open.

For questions about the project please visit https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/hubbard-homestead-play-area, or contact Rob Knutson at rob.knutson@seattle.gov.