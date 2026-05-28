Seattle’s Environmental Justice Fund Application is Open: Grants will support community-led climate projects

Seattle’s Office of Sustainability and Environment (OSE) is now accepting applications for the Environmental Justice (EJ) Fund! For the first time, the EJ Fund will offer funding over two years rather than 18 months, with up to $1.6 million available to provide simplified and sustainable support for community‑led climate projects.

Interested applicants must check if they are eligible to apply by July 14 in order to submit a full application. Learn more and take five minutes to complete the eligibility step on our website.

The EJ Fund supports projects led by or in partnership with communities hit first and worst by climate change and environmental inequities, including Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), immigrants, refugees, youth, elders, and low-income people. As climate change impacts worsen, these communities disproportionately experience extreme heat waves, dangerous floods, air pollution, and more. We welcome proposals from Tribes and tribal organizations, nonprofits, and community groups.

Meeting our climate goals takes everyone. Investments like the EJ Fund are part of Seattle’s strategy to support grassroots climate solutions that protect public health, strengthen natural systems, build community resilience, and support leadership of overburdened communities. The EJ Fund and our other climate grant programs advance the goals of Seattle’s Climate Action Plan, which underscores that solutions must happen at all scales with individuals, communities, businesses, and governments.

What types of projects are eligible?

We invest in projects that align with one or more of the EJ Fund’s four funding priorities:

Developing the leadership of communities impacted first and worst by climate change.

Supporting community-led climate or environmental solutions.

Training and exposure to climate careers.

Building resilience to protect health and community wellbeing.

The EJ Fund supports a wide range of activities, from climate adaptation and career exposure programs to environmental education, capacity building, and climate arts and storytelling.

We will prioritize projects that serve neighborhoods that are overburdened by climate change impacts and inequities: Beacon Hill, Bitter Lake, Central Area, Chinatown-International District, Delridge, Georgetown, Haller Lake, Lake City, Mount Baker, Othello, Rainier Beach, and South Park.

Which funding option is the best fit?

Up to $1.6 million is available to be disbursed over two years through two funding options.

Option 1: Grants ranging from $60,000 to $80,000 (distributed as $30,000 to $40,000 per year)

Option 2: Grants ranging from $80,001 to $120,000 (distributed as $40,001 to $60,000 per year)

We encourage you to choose the funding option that feels realistic and sustainable. Applicants should ask for the amount that their project needs to be completed successfully. The amount requested can be less than or the maximum funding option. We can help you determine which option to apply for — check out resources and support below.

Projects may last up to 22 months and must begin in February 2027 and be completed by November 2028.

We’re here to help

After completing the required eligibility step by July 14, we will match applicants who are new to seeking grant funding or have limited experience with grants with a consultant who will help them complete their application. Full applications are due August 4.

Join a virtual information session to learn more about the EJ Fund, the review process, the qualities of a strong proposal, and to ask questions! Applicants are encouraged to attend, but it’s not required. We’ll post a recording on our website afterwards. Our team will also host optional drop-in office hours.

Upcoming information sessions:

Learn more

The Backpack Academy, a 2025 EJ Fund grantee, provides young adults with hands-on learning about the impacts of a combustion engine versus electric vehicles in their “Let’s Build a Better Car” program.

The EJ Fund was established in 2018 as part of Seattle’s Equity & Environment Agenda to protect and strengthen communities by investing in projects that advance climate justice. Check out our blog to learn more about past EJ Fund projects and read our EJ Fund storytelling series. Funding comes from the Payroll Expense Tax, a local revenue source that supports Seattle’s Green New Deal initiatives.

Last week, we opened the Building Decarbonization Grants application to help large community buildings reduce climate pollution. Earlier this year, we partnered with the Seattle Foundation to announce First Peoples Climate Fund grantees, a $5.5 million investment in Indigenous-led climate action. Subscribe to OSE’s newsletter for grant updates and future announcements.

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Ready to get started? Check if you are eligible to apply by 5 PM on July 14 on our website.